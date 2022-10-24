Real Housewives Star’s Son Signs Modeling Contract

The son of a former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has signed a major modeling contract.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Son of Brandi Glanville & Eddie Cibrian Has Signed A Modeling Contract: ‘Once I Saw How Incredibly Handsome and Tall He Is, I Knew I Wanted to Meet With Him’

Mason Cibrian, the son of RHOBH star Brandi Glanville and her ex-husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, has signed a contract with DT Model Management. On October 11 Glanville announced the signing on her Instagram.

“So incredibly proud!!” she wrote along with clapping emojis.

The screenshot she shared is of a New York Post article that details how the signing happened.

The DT Model Management president David Todd spoke to the outlet.

“Brandi contacted me and sent me a few photos of Mason,” he said. “Once I saw how incredibly handsome and tall he is, I knew I wanted to meet with him! He has a great personality and an inner self-confidence that stands out when he walks into a room.”

According to Mason’s modeling portfolio, he stands 6′ 4” with a 32-inch waist and brown eyes, and black hair.

“I’ve heard many stories from my mom about her world travels while modeling,” the 19-year-old said in a press release, according to People. “I love fashion and I am passionate about traveling, so why not take a chance?”

The outlet described the agency as “one of the most successful modeling agencies in Los Angeles, California. It has been known for ushering talented celebrity kids into the modeling world.” The agency has worked with Paris Hilton, Dylan Penn, and Ireland Basinger-Baldwin, the outlet says.

“Growing up, I had very little fashion sense,” Mason said in the press release. “I would usually throw together whatever outfit I could, as fast as I could. It is only in the last three to four years that I have developed a strong sense of style.”

Brandi Glanville Says ‘Money’ Motivated Mason to Sign Modeling Contract: ‘I Told Him I’m Cutting Him Off’

“I said get a job at Trader Joe’s,” she told the outlet while attending BravoCon. “‘It’s time to work’ is what I said.”

She also said that Mason has been offered modeling jobs in the past but “didn’t want to do it cause he’s a pretty private person.”

“I was kind of shocked when he decided to do it,” she told the outlet. But she says it was money that made him change his mind. “I told him I’m cutting him off. I’m like, ‘You’re 18 — time to work.'”

She says that despite his age, she’s still watching over what’s happening with his career.

“He kind of knows what he is doing,” she told the outlet. “I’m on all the emails, all the texts. I let the agent know, though. I go, ‘Everything that you’re sending him, you need to [send me]’ because I’m very protective.” She says this is due to the industry being “a little dangerous.”

“I was in it and, you know, it can be a little scary,” she said.

