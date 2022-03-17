Fans Slam Brielle & Ariana Biermann as ‘Kinda Sad’ for Changing Appearances

Fans are taking aim at the daughters of former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann for changing their appearance.

A Reddit thread titled “The Biermann girls Instagrams are kinda sad to look at” was started where fans are discussed how much Brielle and Ariana Biermann have changed throughout the years.

“I was rewatching the RHOA S10 reunion and decided to look at Kim and her daughters Instagrams and it just seems so vapid,” the initial poster of the thread wrote. “Every photo is literally staged, they are supper skinny and both of the girls had work done when they were already naturally gorgeous. I think Kim’s influence on them is quite frankly toxic and out of touch. I kinda hope this Influencer trend of portraying life as peach perfect goes away.”

Fans Say the Girls Are ‘Unrecognizable’ & Have Watched Kim ‘Prioritize Vanity and Fame at Any Cost’

Brielle and Ariana Biermann have appeared on television since their mother’s debut on RHOA in 2008. The girls were featured even more when the family received its spin-off show “Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding” which later was renamed “Don’t Be Tardy.” The show aired until December 29, 2020.

The girls, aged 20 and 25, have become Instagram stars all on their own and are often seen posting photos that fans think show plastic surgery.

“Reading that Kim’s girls deny having work done (except fillers) and then seeing their insta posts is a shocking contrast,” someone wrote on Reddit. “Kim doesn’t even look like Kim anymore.”

“Yeah, I think as a child seeing so much plastic surgery and enhancements has got to mess with your psyche ESPECIALLY in young girls. I mean all their lips look like Kim’s,” another fan wrote.

“This made me go look,” someone said. “The younger one is unrecognizable? Can’t tell if it’s the weight loss or fillers or both.”

“Kim has been known to photoshop her youngest daughter, Kaia’s nose to look more like hers and her butt to look rounder. She’s a CHILD!!” another fan wrote.

“I just looked at Ariana’s and you can’t even see her face because she has it half hidden by her hair in 90% of her posts, it’s so bizarre!!” another fan wrote.

“I think it absolutely f****** sucks because they both grew up on TV and watched Kim prioritize vanity and fame at any cost,” someone said on Reddit. “In general I hate when any of the kids feel like they have to have surgery because they are watching their parent nip and fuck any perceived imperfection they might have. Similarly, I have always felt like Lauren Manzo’s weight loss surgery was very sad, especially since her mother kept talking about her weight ‘problem’ when realistically whatever doctor signed off on it should probably lose their license since they prioritized cold hard cash over treating a patient who was really not overweight enough to require bariatric surgery.”

“Kim bragged about how Brielle makes 6 figures from Instagram,” someone wrote. “If that’s true, I doubt they would make that amount any other way! It’s all about money sadly.”

Brielle Biermann Denied Plastic Surgery Rumors, Slammed Fans for Saying It

In May 2021, Brielle denied getting plastic surgery.

While appearing on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” aftershow Brielle called out fans who accused her of plastic surgery.

“They don’t realize that you look different when you’re 10 years old to 24,” she said on the show. “I hope I look f****** different!”

When Brielle first appeared on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” she was just 13 years old and Ariana was just 9, according to Page Six.

