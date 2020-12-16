Kim Zolciak Reveals Who’s Sliding Into Her Daughter’s DMs

During a recent podcast appearance, former Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy star, Kim Zolciak, revealed who is sliding into her daughter Brielle Biermann’s DM’s.

“A lot of athletes will DM Brielle and you know, Kroy is a crazy rare athlete and he definitely verbalizes what men want… but there are those few and far between that definitely do want a relationship and a connection,” Zolciak revealed during a recent appearance on the HollywoodLife podcast. “We find it so funny, when these NFL players DM Brielle and Kroy is like, ‘Oh man…’ Kroy has worked with them, he has a lot of great friends who are athletes… Brielle also is a really good judge of character.”

Zolciak continued, “I want somebody for her that is her partner and committed and kind and understands Brielle because… Brielle is a little bit of a diva! I think a mini Kroy for all my girls would be great.”

Biermann is Zolciak’s oldest daughter at age 23. She has another daughter, Ariana Biermann, from a previous relationship, and four young children with her husband Kroy Biermann.

Kim Zolciak Thinks Her Daughter Will ‘Stay Single’ for a While

During her appearance on the HollywoodLife podcast, Zolciak also revealed why she thinks her daughter will be single for a while. “I think Brielle might be single for a while though because she’s like, ‘Kroy, you’ve ruined this for me!’” Zolciak said. “And everybody else agrees, and I would have to agree, I got pretty lucky.”

Brielle Biermann has had a few boyfriends in the past, and some have even been featured on their family spinoff show, Don’t Be Tardy. Biermann dated Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech for around two years, but the couple broke up in March 2018. During a February 2019 interview with TooFab, Biermann opened up more about their breakup.

“It was more of him wanting to take a break, and he wanted me to wait on him,” Biermann told TooFab in 2019. “And I was like, ‘I’m not gonna wait on you, dude. You clearly wanna go f*** around. You think I’m stupid? I’m not stupid. I’m not gonna be waiting for you to return. I have a life, too.’ He was like, ‘In a year, we can date.’ I was like, ‘Are you insane? No.’”

Brielle Biermann is Looking to Date Someone Who Doesn’t Live in Atlanta

During a September 2020 interview with Us Weekly, Biermann revealed more about what she is looking for in a boyfriend, and it’s definitely not someone who lives in Atlanta, Georgia. “See what I’m looking for is somebody who doesn’t live in Atlanta, so I have a reason to travel and get out of my house,” Biermann said to Us Weekly. “So, until I find that, it’s not happening.”

Biermann also said that while she does talk to a few guys, there’s no one who has swept her off her feet quite yet. “There’s a few guys that I talk to but everyone’s just, like, boring,” Biermann told Us Weekly. “I need some excitement, you know?”

READ NEXT: This Real Housewife Husband’s Hospitalization Revealed