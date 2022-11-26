SEE IT: Popular ‘Real Housewives’ Star Shares Rare PDA Pic With Husband

A “Real Housewives” star shared a rare photo of her husband on Instagram on November 20, 2022.

Chanel Ayan, of “The Real Housewives of Dubai” fame, stepped out at an event with her husband, Chris. The couple attended a Gala dinner with Steve Harvey at the Louvre museum in Abudhabi. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Ayan was dressed to the nines in an Ezra Couture gown, and wanted to capture some special moments from the night.

Although Ayan and her husband both appeared on season 1 of RHODubai, Ayan doesn’t generally share pictures of her family on social media and does her best to keep some things very private.

“I am not the one to post my family at all but I love my husband very much just 23 years together and we choose to love and be with each other every day and go through life everyday together. I love you to the end of the world @theluckiedude,” she captioned her recent post.

Fans Reacted to Ayan’s PDA Pic

Although Ayan is very active on Instagram, she generally posts photos of herself or she will occasionally pose with friends. The reality star is also a model and is very into fashion, so she is most often showing off her elaborate dresses. However, fans absolutely loved when Ayan deviated from the norm and shared a sweet photo of her hubby.

“What a beautiful tribute to your husband. Great pictures,” one comment read.

“True commitment to another means you are forevermore a unit, a TEAM. You always have someone to count on. I am also blessed with this. Congratulations to you both,” someone else wrote.

“Looking like royalty,” a third person said.

“I love how you and your husband met. When yelling were walking to get ice cream and were talking about how yall met you could hear the love yall have for each other in your voices. I think some of the ladies are jealous of how much your husband loves you,” a fourth commenter added.

Ayan Shared a Photo of Her Husband & Her Son in July 2022

In another rare social media post, Ayan shared a photo of her husband and her son, Taj, back in July 2022.

“My whole heart in this photo,” she captioned the shot. A month earlier, Chris found himself on Ayan’s feed after the two went on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“I love you @theluckiedude,” she captioned that post. The two appeared to have a blast on WWHL. Host Andy Cohen asked them about the first time they met, which Ayan previously said happened thanks to her sister, who introduced them.

“He wanted to dance with me because I’m a f****** great dancer, I can move, man. So, he liked my dance moves,” she said on season 1 of RHODubai. However, on WWHL, Cohen asked if it was true that it was Ayan’s “boobs” that “sealed the deal” for him.

“That’s actually true,” he told Cohen.

Other than those few posts, Chris doesn’t really appear on Ayan’s Instagram feed at all.

