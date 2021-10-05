Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Loses Big in Court

Denise Richards lost in court – and she didn’t even know she had a court date.

A California judge has ruled that the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star will no longer receive child support payments from her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, according to Page Six. The exes share daughters Sami, 17, and Lola, 16.

During the hearing, Sheen’s attorney told the judge that in addition to “overpaying” child support to Richards, the actor has already set up a $1.2 million trust for his daughters, according to Us Weekly. The outlet also reported that Sheen said the judgment, which calls for “zero” child support to be paid to Richards retroactively to April 1, 2021, is “extremely fair.”

Sheen was most recently ordered to pay Richards $25,000 per month in child support, Radar Online reported.

The child support change comes about a month after Sami Sheen moved in with her father full time after claiming her mother’s house was “abusive.” Richards was said to be “saddened” by the situation with her daughter, per People.

Richards Was Never Served the Court Date & Was Out of State On the Day of the Hearing

While Sheen made a statement as he left the courthouse, Richards was nowhere in sight. A source told Us Weekly that the “Bold and the Beautiful” star wasn’t in attendance at the October 4, 2021 hearing because she was working “out of state” and that Sheen was “well aware” she would be unable to appear at the courthouse on that date.

“Denise was never served this court date,” the insider said. “He did this on purpose. He filed two years ago and he kept pushing the court date. Denise kept asking when the date was and he blew her off.”

The source also claimed that Sheen kept changing the date because he didn’t want the child support payments he pays his other ex, Brooke Mueller, to “impact” his case with Richards. Sheen and Mueller share 12-year-old twin sons, Bob and Max.

The insider also claimed Sheen hasn’t paid Richards any child support at all in “at least four years.”

Richards Claimed Sheen Owed Her More Than $450,000 in Missed Child Support Payments

The child support and custody drama has been going on for years. In 2018, Sheen filed for a modification of the $55,000 monthly child support payments he was making to Richards and Mueller at the time after claiming that he was unable to find steady work as an actor, per Radar Online,

But the following year, Richards filed an income and expense declaration and claimed Sheen owed her $450,000 in missed child support payments, according to Hollywood Life. At the time, Richards claimed her ex “squandered” over $24 million to fund his own lavish lifestyle, and she accused him of hiding some of his assets from the court.

The exes’ child support drama played out when Richards was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” when Sheen slammed Richards in interviews and called her a “coward” for her response to his court filing, according to People.

In a “RHOBH” confessional segment, Richards pointed out that it was Sheen who initially filed a lawsuit because he didn’t want to pay to support his daughters at all.

Richards has claimed that Sheen threatened to ruin her financially after their divorce.

“He said he wanted to bleed me dry, and he did,” she said on the “Daddy Issues” podcast. “Those legal fees add up quite fast.”

