RHONJ Star Sparks Engagement Rumors

A “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star sparked engagement speculation when she stepped out with what appeared to be an engagement ring at BravoCon 2022.

While doing various interviews and participating in panels at the three-day convention in New York City, some fans noticed that Catania was wearing a ring on her left ring finger. However, during one panel at the event, Catania confirmed that she is not engaged to her boyfriend Paul Connell. “I’m going to switch it!” she said when asked about the bauble, according to Us Weekly.

Although there isn’t an official ring on her finger, Catania spoke very highly of her boyfriend when asked about him at BravoCon and she seems to be really happy with how things are going in their relationship thus far.

Here’s what you need to know:

Catania & Connell Have Been Living Together Since December 2021

Catania started dating Connell in late 2021, after her split from David Principe a few months earlier, according to People magazine. Catania and Connell went Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2022 and Connell is set to make his debut on RHONJ season 13, which will premiere in early 2023.

At one point during BravoCon, Catania was asked if she would ever consider moving in with her new guy — and she confirmed that the two have been living together for nearly a year.

“I already do,” she responded, according to People magazine, confirming that the two have been cohabitating since December 2021. “Paulie wanted that,” she added.

The RHONJ star also gave People an update on how things are going with Connell.

“He’s always complimenting me. He wants to make my life better. And when I had first met him, he told me that’s what he wanted. When he came into my life, he goes, ‘I know you’re very independent, but I want to be a part of your stuff, so let me,'” she explained.

“And as independent as I am and never needed that, I had never heard somebody say that. So I kind of melted. It just kind of broke down a little wall that I always had of being this tough girl,” she admitted.

Engagement Rumors Have Surfaced in the Past

This certainly isn’t the first time that fans have speculated about a ring that Catania was spotted with.

For example, in December 2021, fans spotted what looked like a diamond ring on Catania’s finger in her Christmas post on her Instagram Stories, according to a screenshot shared by the Queens of Bravo Instagram account.

In August 2022, Catania had on a ring at Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas’ wedding. A picture of Catania and Jennifer Aydin — who both served as bridesmaids — popped up online and fans noticed the sizeable sparkler on Catania’s ring finger. Fans on Reddit began speculating about it shortly after it was posted.

And when it comes to getting engaged, Connell previously played coy about popping the question.

“There’s a lot of good things coming. There’s a lot of good things,” he told Page Six in May 2022.

