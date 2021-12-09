Fans Blast Heather Dubrow for Spending $36k on ‘Ruined’ Dinner Party

Heather Dubrow is being slammed by “Real Housewives of Orange County” fans.

In what could be dubbed another “Dinner Party From Hell” for the Bravo franchise, Dubrow shut down a dinner party she was hosting and said she was quitting the show shortly after returning from a five-year hiatus.

The drama started when dinner guest Gina Kirschenheiter told Dubrow that Shannon Beador had spread a rumor that Housewives “friend” Nicole James once sued Dubrow’s plastic surgeon husband, Terry, after he botched her “boob job,” according to Page Six.

An upset Dubrow later stormed off and threatened to stop filming the show.

“Terry I’m leaving the show right now,” she said to her husband in the scene. “Kicking everyone out of my house.”

Ultimately the dinner guests were sent home before the main course was even served.

Heather Dubrow Revealed That Her Cut-Short Dinner Party Cost $36,000

Viewers learned more about the disastrous dinner party in a scene that was filmed the following morning. In the scene, Dubrow was filmed telling her husband how much she spent on the “ruined” affair, which was catered by the upscale Japanese-Peruvian restaurant, Nobu.

“You know what sucks about it? Not to (tick) you off, but it’s expensive,” Dubrow told her husband, per the OC Register.

She then rattled off details of the final tab, noting that the bill for the uneaten steak and sushi that would have been served by staff from Nobu was probably around $10,000 and the alcohol was $5,000. After adding up everything else that was spent for the 11 women, Dubrow estimated the failed dinner party cost $36,000.

“$36,000? And you didn’t even get to dinner? That is infuriating,” her husband responded.

RHOC Fans Criticized Dubrow for Wasting So Much Money & For Boasting About Her Party Tab On-Camera

While Dr. Terry was appalled by the missed dinner, RHOC fans were the ones who were infuriated as the episode aired. Dubrow was slammed on social media for not only talking about how much the dinner party cost, but also for being so wasteful.

“36k for a dinner party Then she kicks everyone out before she lets them eat?!” an outraged viewer wrote on Twitter. “Beyond ridiculous & wasteful! She cld have donated the 36k to a million different causes before she threw the s*** away! #RHOC.”

“I am so disgusted at Heather D right now. No reason to spend $36K on a party and cancel when she didn’t have to and have all that food go to waste. Disgusting. #RHOC,” another tweeted.

“Whyyyyy waste all that food?” another viewer wrote on Instagram. “Couldn’t they just take dinner to go? Take it to the food shelter?”

Others were turned off by the fact that the cost of the dinner party was even brought up on camera.

“[Dubrow] and her husband made it a point to say on camera tonight how much she spent on a party she threw,” another viewer noted. “How utterly tacky. We don’t care that she spent $36,000, which is more than some people make in a year… on a sushi party for 11 people.”

“Her and Terry constantly throwing their wealth in the viewers faces is OBNOXIOUS,” another wrote. “We get it. You want to be miss fancy pants. But spending $36k on a low brow party is tasteless, classless, and a waste of money. #RHOC.”

Dubrow didn’t have much to say about the ruined dinner party. As the episode aired, she shared an Instagram photo of some of her dinner guests posing at her Newport Beach, California home before the night went south.

“It started so well,“ she captioned the pic.

