EXCLUSIVE: Heather Dubrow’s Matching Tattoo With Kids Explained

The meaning behind Heather Dubrow’s cryptic matching tattoo with kids has been revealed.

On March 16, 2022, Max Dubrow shared a series of images getting a matching tattoo with her twin brother Max and their mother, “Real Housewives of Orange County” star, Heather Dubrow.

The tattoo, a long line next to two small dots was placed on the inside of their fingers at Newport Tattoo in Costa Mesa, CA, according to Page Six.

“tongues out tattoos on,” Max wrote in the caption.

Here’s what you need to know:

Max Dubrow Confirmed With Heavy the Meaning Behind the Matching Finger Tattoos With Mom Heather Dubrow & Brother Nick

Page Six reported that the tattoos were “matching exclamation points on their middle fingers” but they are, in fact, morse code.

According to a morse code translator, the symbol the family got on their finger is translated into the letter D.

“Yes, ‘D’ for Dubrow,” Max confirmed with Heavy about the meaning behind the unique tattoo.

Morse code was originally used in the telegram to transport messages and was named after Samuel Morse, one of the inventors of the telegraph.

Neither Heather nor Nick have posted about the tattoos yet.

Max Dubrow Says It’s Important to Talk About Sexuality at All Ages, Otherwise ‘That’s Just the Excuse for Homophobia’

One of Heather’s storylines on RHOC this season has been her children’s sexuality. One came out as gay another, Max, came out at bi-sexual.

Max even wrote a book “I’ll Give it To You Straight-ish” about the experience, including the decision for the family to inform the youngest sibling of their orientation.

“A lot of people say things like, ‘Oh, they’re too young to hear about this.’ But to me, that’s just the excuse for homophobia,” Max told People on December 03, 2021. “I think it was good that I told her, regardless of how old she was. Because it’s not something that has to be kept a secret.”