‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Stars Poke Fun at Jen Shah’s Arrest

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah’s recent arrest drama is causing major buzz all across the Bravo franchise. In a telemarketing scheme dating back to 2012, Shah and her assistant allegedly “defrauded hundreds of victims,” many of them over age 55, by selling them scam “business services,“ per Hollywood Life.

After the 47-year-old RHOSLC star was arrested for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering through the long-running scheme, two stars from a rival Real Housewives city poked fun at a photo of her leaving a Utah courthouse.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Kyle Richards reacted to a photo posted by Utah news reporter John Franchi after he tweeted a “first look at Jen Shah” following her arrest. In the pic, the disgraced Real Housewives star was walking with her head down as several reporters with cameras and microphones tried to talk to her.

As seen in a screenshot shared by the Instagram account Comments by Bravo, Richards asked her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills bestie Teddi Mellencamp if she was one of the reporters in the photo.

“Is that you Teddi Mellencamp with the [microphone emoji]?” Richards asked in the comments.

“I wish it was. Maybe I can report from the trial,” Mellencamp replied.

“The way we have been reporting back and forth today I am thinking maybe we should just head over there,” Richards suggested, to which Mellencamp replied, “I just booked the tickets. Pack your bags we are headed to SLC.”

Other Bravo Stars Reacted to the Scandal

Richards and Mellencamp weren’t the only Bravo stars reacting to the drama. Summer House star Kyle Cooke chimed in on a Twitter thread about Shah’s arrest and revealed he knew something was fishy about her businesses.

“So…she does retargeting for DTC e-commerce companies looking to improve CAC and LTV, but her marketing agency doesn’t have a website and she can’t offer up any clients/references,” the Loverboy founder wrote. “I checked out her IG link 2 months ago and it led nowhere lol.”

Shah’s RHOSLC costars have kept mum on the drama so far, but several of them were filming Season 2 of the Bravo reality show with Shah when she was arrested. Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, and Lisa Barlow were “completely shocked when Jen was taken away,” an insider told Us Weekly. “The women were all about the take a trip to Colorado in the coming days.”

Shah Boasted About Her Businesses Ahead of Her Arrest

Back in November, we asked #RHOSLC star #JenShah how she finances her lavish lifestyle. This was her response. 👀 pic.twitter.com/JlgyPPi79E — Access (@accessonline) March 31, 2021

Two months before her arrest, Shah bragged to Page Six about her “new entrepreneur program for women” called “Social Commerce,” which she launched to help female business owners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re helping women pivot and shift their business through the quarantine and COVID,” she revealed to the outlet. “We’ve been working with some ladies, so you’ll see some of that coming out and hearing their stories and seeing how we help their businesses grow.”

Shah’s Instagram bio includes a link to multiple businesses including Shah Beauty, JXA Fashion, and Shah Lashes. She told Page Six her Shah Beauty business was formed with fellow female business owners who all paid “like 20 grand to be a part of it.”

While speaking with Access Hollywood last fall, Shah also spoke out about how she funds her “lavish lifestyle,” noting that she is the owner of “three marketing companies.”

“We do lead generation, data monetization, so it’s customer acquisition,” she said. “The best way to describe it is I’m the Wizard of Oz. I’m like the one behind the curtain that nobody knows exists but I’m the one making everything happen.”

Shah and her assistant, Stuart Smith, could face 30 years in prison if convicted of the crimes they have been charged with.