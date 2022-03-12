Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Jill Zarin is not messing around when it comes to sharing her feelings about Erika Girardi.

During a March 10 appearance on the Juicy Scoop With Heather McDonald podcast, McDonald asked Zarin what she would have done if she was in Girardi’s shoes during this past season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” While filming season 11, Girardi filed for divorce as her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, was accused of embezzling money from his clients.

“I would’ve given back all my Birkin’s, I would have sold them all,” Zarin said. “Like, the minute this whole thing happened, just the visibility of my gross spending, and it is gross… I’m a rich girl, and I could have whatever I want, it’s gross. I mean, just the amount of stuff, the amount of hoarding, the amount of crap. How much can you wear?”





Play



Video Video related to jill zarin shades erika jayne in new podcast, talks legal scandal 2022-03-12T12:48:54-05:00

Zarin continued about Girardi, “Um, that when this came out that that money was ill-gotten, and I’m not saying that she knew about it, I believe that she completely didn’t know about it, I think she married a rich guy. She married a rich guy who gave her a platinum credit card and said go spend $10 million! And so she did, and she should, but once she found out… I would definitely sell my jewelry, I mean, I would try to do something for these victims, even if it’s just, I hate to say it, even if it’s just for show.”

Zarin was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons 1-4.

Andy Cohen Wants to Keep Girardi on the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Even though some fans, including Jill Zarin, weren’t too impressed with Girardi during last season’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” it doesn’t mean that she is going to be fired anytime soon. During an October 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Andy Cohen defended Girardi’s place on the show, even comparing the situation to “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice’s legal saga from a few years ago.

“She has not been charged with a crime, as you may or may not know, and the story is unfolding as we watch,” Cohen told the outlet at the time. “And I think it’s an interesting story that we’ve seen. Our mutual friend, Teresa [Giudice], was involved in some bad business and we kept cameras going to see how that unfolded, I think, because so many viewers were invested in Teresa.”

‘Real Housewives’ Fans Will Get to See Zarin Back on Their Screens Again Soon

Zarin will soon be making an appearance on season 2 of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” which is set to air on NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock, sometime later this year. Season 2 will take place at former “Real Housewives of New York” star Dorinda Medley’s house in The Berkshires, and will feature other former “Real Housewives” stars, like Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson from “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

“You put seven or eight girls in a house for a week that don’t know each other and have no connection … especially when you have all A-type personalities,” Zarin told Showbiz CheatSheet in December 2021 about the new season. “It is literally much more volatile.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Teases “Big” RHOBH Season 12 Premiere