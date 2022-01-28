Kathy Hilton Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ About Her Behavior

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kathy Hilton spoke about starring on her daughter, Paris’s Peacock reality show, “Paris in Love,” during a January 2022 interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

As fans are aware, “Paris in Love” followed Paris and her now-husband Carter Reum as they planned their November 2021 wedding. On the show, Kathy was not shy about sharing her opinions about her eldest daughter’s nuptials. For instance, in season 1, episode 2, the mother-of-four dismissed Reum’s idea for colorful save-the-date cards, which featured an image of the couple’s dog, Diamond Baby.

“I’m the final call, whoever writes the check,” explained the 62-year-old during a confessional interview.

Kathy Hilton Spoke About Her Behavior on ‘Paris In Love’

During Kathy’s appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” alongside Paris, Andy Cohen referenced that the “RHOBH” star had deemed Reum as “a groomzilla.” Kathy acknowledged that she had but asserted that “it’s kind of a joke.” She then suggested that she did not stand by her behavior on “Paris in Love.”

“Now that I’ve watched it, I have to tell you, I’m a little embarrassed,” stated the reality television personality.

She then clarified while she is “embarrassed of [herself],” she does not believe she is “bossy.”

“I just know what to do,” stated Kathy.

Paris chimed in that she believed her mother “did an amazing job on the wedding.”

Kathy Hilton Discussed Carter Reum During a November 2021 Interview

During a November 2021 interview on “The Real,” Kathy spoke about helping plan Paris and Reum’s wedding. She noted that she is a fan of her daughter’s husband, but did not appreciate that he inserted himself during the wedding planning process.

“He was annoying me a little bit in the beginning, getting in the middle of everything. [Paris is] easy, breezy, and this dude was getting in the middle of everything. I call him the octopus, he’s got his hands in everything. He was calling up the hotel, he was calling up bands, I said, ‘Excuse me, wait, are you writing the check for this?’” stated the Bravo star.

Kathy noted that Paris did not have an issue with Reum sorting out certain wedding details.

“I said, ‘He’s gotta stay in his lane.’ You know, what [Paris] said? ‘Mommy, he’s so sweet, he’s just trying to help. He wants to be helpful.’ I said, ‘Paris this is like my wedding too,’” quipped Kathy.

The reality television star shared similar information about her son-in-law when she guest-hosted “The Real” in January 2022.

“Carter has got to stay in his own lane. Beep, beep, he was in the middle of everything. He was driving me crazy. And Paris doesn’t know — she thinks this is normal,” stated the Bravo personality.

While Kathy was heavily involved with her daughter’s wedding, the reality television star shared that she did not help plan Paris’s bridal shower, which was “Alice In Wonderland” themed.

“It was a bunch of my friends, I did not have anything to do with it, nor did I want to. It was 21 girls,” said the “I Want To Be a Hilton” star.

Kathy will appear in “RHOBH” season 12, which does not currently have a release date.

