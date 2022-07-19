Kyle Richards Defends Outfit Choice After Instagram Users Go After Her

Kyle Richards is enjoying her summer and was fortunate enough to travel to Europe with her whole family, including her husband Mauricio Umansky and her four daughters, Farrah Aldjufrie, Portia Umansky, Sophia Umansky, and Alexia Umansky.

The family visited several areas in France, including Paris and Cannes, before heading to Italy. They have all been sharing photos and videos from the trip on social media.

During their time in Paris, Richards got her whole family together for a group photo at the Mandarin Oriental — she tagged the location on the photo. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star stood in the center, flanked by two daughters on either side of her and her husband sort of angled in behind her.

“Je t’aime Paris,” Richards captioned the snap, adding the France flag emoji. While the comments section quickly filled up with red heart emoji, it also filled up with people questioning Richards’ outfit — especially her boots.

Some People Didn’t Care for Richards’ Boots

In the photo, Richards wore a pair of black leather pants and a white, long-sleeved, belted top. She accessorized with a black hat, a cross body bag, and a pair of chunky boots.

Well, several people didn’t care for Richards’ boots and asked why she was dressed wearing such winter-looking clothes in the middle of July in Paris — and Richards actually defended herself.

“Kyle where are you going in those boots in July in Paris !??… your not Kanye,” one person commented.

“I know what’s with the Herman Munster boots!!?? Not a fan,” someone else wrote.

“Ur boots look Frankensteinish,” another person echoed.

“lol iv nothing against the boots it’s just giving aspen in November. Everyone else’s footwear is giving summer time in Paris,” a third comment read.

“Drop the Bratz Boots,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Richards seemed to have a perfectly reasonable explanation for her footwear of choice.

“It had been raining,” she explained, adding the woman shrugging emoji.

Richards Linked up With Kenya Moore During the Trip

While Richards’ trip to France was very much a family affair, she also linked up with her “Ultimate Girls Trip” co-star Kenya Moore. The two ladies were able to spend some time together, meeting up in Paris and posing for a photo together. Richards shared the photo on her Instagram post, but some fans may have missed it because it’s on the second slide.

“So much fun hanging with this beauty! She throws the best cocktail parties!” Moore captioned a snap of her with Richards that she posted to her own Instagram feed on July 1, 2022. Several people took to the comments section of Moore’s post to say that both women looked great. Not pictured? Richards’ boots.

“My Two All Time Fav Queens,” someone wrote, adding a string of heart eyes emoji.

“It’s giving dream team,” another person said.

“Yes, love this duo! Kenya you are looking gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“Much luv ladiezz… beautiful pic,” added someone else.

“Very cute picture! Both look great,” a fifth Instagram user added.

