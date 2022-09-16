Erika Jayne Criticizes Kyle Richards

Erika Girardi is not holding back when it comes to her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” costar Kyle Richards.

During a Sept. 7 episode of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show,” Girardi spoke about her friendship with Richards and how she handled the argument between her and the rest of the cast while in Aspen. During the trip, the women confronted Girardi about her ongoing legal issues, claiming that she wasn’t acting sympathetic enough towards the victims of her ex-husband’s alleged crimes. Richards chimed in to air her grievances with Girardi, which she did not take well.

“In my opinion, Kyle could’ve come over and said, ‘Hey Erika, I wanna talk to you for a second,’ instead of yelling at me from the sidelines,” Girardi said during the aftershow about the argument.

Girardi continued “Anybody who’s really truly interested in what I was doing or how bad it looked or how bad it felt… [Dorit Kemsley knows] to come grab my hand and be like, ‘Hey, can I talk to you for a second,’ but that’s not what happened.”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Girardi Claimed That She Has ‘Empathy’ for Those Affected by Her Ex-Husband

While speaking to Page Six in May 2022, Girardi said that she does have empathy for the victims of her ex-husband’s alleged crimes. Girardi’s ex-husband and lawyer Tom Girardi, is facing a number of lawsuits claiming that he embezzled money from his former clients. A Hulu documentary released in 2021 called “The Housewife and The Hustler” further investigated the legal saga.

“Of course I have empathy for them,” Girardi told the outlet at the time. “I had empathy for them then, and I have empathy for them now. And I trust that they will be taken care of.”

Girardi continued “Listen, I want to be very clear here: I have cooperated fully with everything. Despite what is out there in blogs or tweets or anything on social media, please understand that I’ve cooperated fully.”

Richards May Not Come Back to ‘the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Next Season

Even though Girardi may be at odds with Richards, the “Halloween” star admitted during a May 2022 interview with E! News that she is not one hundred percent sure about her future on the franchise.

“I always say, ‘I don’t know,’ and each season I think, ‘Well maybe I can do one more,'” Richards explained. “And sometimes I’m just like, ‘How can I keep doing this?’ especially when I get really upset, like this last season when we ended.”

When Richards wrapped this season, she said she was at her wit’s end. “I was like, ‘There’s absolutely no way,'” Richards said. “‘I’m done. I’m finished. I want to live my life in peace. I can’t take this.'”

The star added, “I don’t know. I just take it day by day.”

Richards has been a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” since its first season.

READ NEXT: Teresa Giudice Reveals if She Will Repair Feud With Melissa Gorga