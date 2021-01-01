Why Isn’t LeeAnne Locken on RHOD Season 5?

When tuning into Real Housewives of Dallas season 5, you may be wondering: where is LeeAnne Locken? Why isn’t she on The Real Housewives of Dallas anymore?

In February 2020, Locken announced that she was leaving The Real Housewives of Dallas. However, it’s unclear if Locken was fired or if she left on her own accord.

“The last four years have been a trolley-slapping good time but after much consideration, I have made the personal decision to step away from RHOD,” Locken said in a statement to People. “Getting to share my wedding with the viewers last year brought me tremendous joy, however, the season was very personally challenging for me,” she continued. “I am looking forward to stepping away from the cameras and spending quality time with my husband and friends, traveling, but most importantly, getting back to philanthropy, which was my main reason for joining the show.”

Locken continued, “Thank you to everyone who has laughed and cried with me along the way,. It’s been an amazing journey, and yes my pantyliner is still exhausted. There are so many exciting things on my horizon that I can’t wait to share with you.”

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Dallas premieres on January 5 at 9/8c, but viewers can catch a special advanced screening on December 31 at 8/9c on Bravo

LeeAnne Locken Made Discriminatory Comments to Her Fellow Costar Last Season

During Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Dallas, Locken came under fire as she made discriminatory comments multiple times to her costar, Kary Brittingham. The comments were captured on camera during their cast trip to Bangkok, Thailand. During a group dinner, Locken ranted to costar Stephanie Hollman about Brittingham, calling her a “chirpy little Mexican.” Then, Locken ranted again to Kameron Westcott about Brittingham after a trip to the Red Light District. Locken said that she thought Brittingham wanted to prove how “f***ing tough she is because she’s from Mexico.” It’s possible that these comments may have contributed to her exit from the show.

Locken’s comments were extremely offensive, and she faced a lot of criticism from fans, as well as her fellow Real Housewives of Dallas stars. When the episode premiered, Locken released a statement on Twitter, writing, “I am deeply sorry to those that I have hurt or offended with some of my comments. It was never my intention to hurt anyone and I will use this as a learning experience to be more aware of my comments in the future. My commitment moving forward is to continue my work fighting for equality and acceptance of all humans.”

LeeAnne Locken Said She’s ‘Happier’ off the Show

During a November interview with Daily Mail, Locken said that she is happier now that she is off the show. “You don’t realize how deep in it you are until you remove yourself from it,” Locken said. “‘It’s weird because, you know, I go out now and I see my friends and they’re all like, ‘Oh, my god – you’re so happy and bright and joyful.’ And I’m like, I know I found the old LeeAnne and she’s back!”

Locken had been a member of The Real Housewives of Dallas since the first season.

