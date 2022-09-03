Another ‘Real Housewives’ Star Says Child Is Receiving Threats

Less than two weeks after Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax Niles received harassing messages online, another “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has claimed that her kids are also receiving threats.

Beauvais son was attacked online and had received dozens of hate-filled messages that included racist comments and threats.

“We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son. We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric,” Bravo said in a statement released on August 24, 2022.

That statement was shared with several RHOBH stars, including Lisa Rinna. However, a few days after posting the statement to her Instagram feed, Rinna removed it. When asked why in a DM, she gave a reason — and she revealed that her kids are also being threatened.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rinna Said Her Daughters Are Being ‘Threatened’

Some fans wondered why Rinna removed the Bravo statement from her account and she responded by way of a DM which she took a screenshot of and shared on her Instagram Stories.

“I was asked what happened to the bravo statement on my instagram. This is my reply,” Rinna captioned the post. She responded in several subsequent messages.

“I archived it that’s all,” the first message read.

“I’ve been keeping my social page very edited if you will notice. I’m keeping it very positive non negative and fashion and fun. I don’t want anything negative on my grid and since my own children are being threatened as we speak I felt it best to archive it,” she added.

“The statement did nothing so why keep it up? Our children are getting dealt threats. All of our children. It’s gone beyond and I need to keep my family safe now. I will no longer be saying or posting anything about the show,” the remainder of the messages read.

Beauvais’ Son Released a Statement After Going Private on Instagram

Niles was forced to make his Instagram account private after receiving so many hateful, hurtful messages. Beauvais shared a statement on his behalf on her Instagram Stories.

“Well I’d like to start off by saying that I am still a kid and wish to not be viewed as a fully matured adult, because I am not one. It is currently my first week of high school and, instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media. I did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show’s drama,” Jax’s statement began.

“I just want to be a normal kid. The purpose of my Instagram account is not for publicity nor the public’s gaze, but to be seen by my peers as just another kid. I really wanted to avoid going private, but I just have to at this point. The constant support from everyone makes it much more tolerable. However, middle-aged women spamming me with racist and crude comments about my family is not what I expected for my first week of high school,” he continued.

Neither of Rinna’s daughters — Delilah Hamlin or Amelia Hamlin — have spoken out about the threats they’ve received. Their Instagram accounts are still both public.

