Former Housewives Star Opens Up About Mental Illness

In a new podcast appearance, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump opened up about mental health and her battle with depression.

While appearing on Dear Media’s The Skinny Confidential Him and Her Podcast, Vanderpump to revealed that she does suffer from depression from time to time. “I can get depressed or suffer with depression,” Vanderpump revealed. “Mainly more circumstantial things, when things get too hard, like when I lost my brother two years ago, and then my mother. I can kind of, flounder a little bit like I did then.”

Vanderpump continued, offering some tips for listeners about dealing with mental health, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. “It is crazy out there and it is difficult,” Vanderpump said while on the podcast. “And I think it’s been extraordinarily difficult for people just in COVID being at home all the time, virtually… I’m so blessed to be in this house, but you see so many people on their computers and they’re living in small spaces and I think you’ve got to get out, you’ve got to put on your headphones, listen to music, and walk in the park.”

Lisa Vanderpump was a member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during Seasons 1-9. Vanderpump also stars on her own spinoff show, Vanderpump Rules.

Lisa Vanderpump Was in a Dark Place During Season 9 of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

During an April 2019 interview with Us Weekly, Vanderpump revealed that she was not doing well while she filmed Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Vanderpump had been struggling due to the death of her brother and mother and was also caught up in the midst of some intense drama on the show.

“[This season of Housewives] was not a pleasant situation at all in any shape or form,” Vanderpump told Us Weekly at the time. “I want to thank the audience for supporting me because it’s one thing when you’ve got the whole cast against you, but at least when you’ve got the audiences’ support. You feel kind of bolstered by it, so I thank them for that, but I had a very, very, very tough time this year.”

Vanderpump continued, revealing that she had starting to feel better after taking antidepressants and seeking professional help. “I manage to try to pull myself together with grief counseling and antidepressants,” Vanderpump said. “I’ve never taken anything in my life, you know, I’ve never been to therapy in my life, but I think slowly I’m in a lot better place than I was.”

Lisa Vanderpump Admitted That She Shouldn’t Have Agreed to Film Season 9 of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Vanderpump admitted that because she was in such a dark place during Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she wishes that she wouldn’t have done it at all. “I shouldn’t have even committed to do that season,” Vanderpump said to People in 2019. “If I had had my choice, I would have just wallowed in grief. I wasn’t ready.”