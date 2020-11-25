New Real Housewives Star Opens Up About Her Separation

During a recent podcast appearance, new Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks opened up about her separation from her husband, Seth Marks.

During the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Marks revealed that she and her husband were separated, and recently spoke about it on a November 20 episode of Us Weekly’s Getting Real With the Housewives podcast. “Our own children didn’t know we were separated, and we were living in the same home, raising our kids, trying our best to keep a strong parental front for our children,” Marks revealed on the podcast. “I know why I did it for my own family and I know my intentions were good, but I’m not sure it was really the right choice. My kids were surprisingly very supportive.”

Marks continued, explaining that they have been on and off for many years. “The separations we’ve had have been on and off for years and we’ve even dated other people from time to time,” Marks said. “It was not something I really wanted to talk about, but I had to and was forced to talk a lot more than I even wanted to by some of the women and that to me is not being a good friend.”

Meredith Marks Would Not Reveal the Current Status of Her Relationship

Even though Marks opened up about her separation, she did not reveal what she and her husband’s current relationship status is. Instead, she encouraged viewers to follow along with her journey.

“I’d rather say that you should watch and see, but I will say we have three beautiful children together. We basically grew up together,” Marks said on Us Weekly’s Getting Real With the Housewives podcast. “I mean, we met at 23 years old, so we’re always going to have a relationship together and above and beyond that — watch and see. I want everyone to be invested in my journey. I don’t want to give away any endings.”

However, even though Marks isn’t revealing her current relationship status, she has posted some photos with her husband on her Instagram page recently. On November 24, Marks posted a photo of the two of them together on what looked like a tropical vacation. In the caption, Marks wrote, “Love the father of my children 💖🌴”

Meredith Marks Said That She Thinks There are Other Women Going Through Similar Experiences

During a recent interview with The Chicago Tribune, Marks explained that she wanted to be on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City because she felt like there were other women going through similar problems as her.