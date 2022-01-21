RHOC Star Slams Brandi Glanville: ‘It’s Kind of Sad’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Noella Bergener shared her thoughts about Brandi Glanville of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fame in a January 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Noella Bergener Discussed Brandi Glanville’s Comments on the ‘Two Ts In A Pod’ Podcast

During the Entertainment Tonight interview, reporter Brice Sanders noted that Glanville — who has not appeared on “RHOBH” since its tenth season — questioned Bergener’s authenticity while speaking to Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave on their podcast “Two Ts In A Pod.” In the December 2021 podcast episode, Glanville stated that she believed the “RHOC” star was being overly emotional too early in the season. The 49-year-old noted that in season 16, episode 4, Bergener sobbed in a restaurant shortly after her estranged husband, James Bergener, had moved out of their Newport Beach home and served her divorce papers.

“I just feel like it’s just too much, too soon, honestly. I think she’s beautiful and everything, but we just started the season, she’s already breaking down in a restaurant and refusing to get out of the restaurant and making a scene. I’m like it just seems phony. Too soon!” asserted the former “RHOBH” star.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Bergener said that she was disappointed with how Glanville has perceived her.

“That really breaks my heart because I love Brandi. I think that she and I would have like probably have some good sex. At least some really fun times,” quipped the mother-of-two with a laugh.

Bergener went on to say that she believes Glanville talked about her on the “Ts In A Pod” podcast to get attention.

“That really sucks that someone I’ve never met is out there saying stuff that’s not true. And I mean one more ex-Housewife who is clomping on to the newbie to try to have you say their name. It’s kind of sad,” stated the 36-year-old.

The model then shared her thoughts about former “Real Housewives” stars having podcasts.

“Now I have learned that if I ever have a podcast — because one day, my day will come that I will not be asked to come back on this and if I have a podcast after that then I have failed at life,” asserted Bergener.

Noella Bergener Spoke About Her Relationship With Her Estranged Husband

During a January 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Bergener discussed her relationship with her estranged husband, who is the father of her youngest child, James Bergener Jr. She revealed that she “still [has] no idea why [James] left.”

“He still hasn’t given me an explanation. He’ll still say he loves me. So that’s very confusing to me. But on my part, I understand now I really lost myself and I stopped my self-love and self-care sometime ago, so working through building that up – but if I was the woman I am today I probably would have not stayed in this marriage as long as I did,” stated the Bravo personality.

On a January 19 “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” appearance, Bergener’s “RHOC” co-star and friend, Shannon Beador, shared that she sympathized with her separation from James. As fans are aware, the Real for Real founder also went through a public breakup with her ex-husband, David Beador.

“I still have nothing but sympathy for her because it’s a really difficult thing to go through. She was blindsided. He left for the morning and he never came home that night,” said the 57-year-old.

