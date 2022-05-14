RHONY Alum Says Lala Kent ‘Needs To Take Care of Her S***’

Former “Real Housewives of New York City” personality Jill Zarin shared her thoughts about “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent during a May 2022 appearance on the “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald” podcast, hosted by comedian Heather McDonald.

While recording the podcast episode, McDonald asked Zarin if she had “any advice for Lala,” who ended her engagement with her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, in October 2021. As fans are aware, the former couple has a 1-year-old daughter named Ocean.

Zarin shared that she was concerned that Kent had lost a significant amount of weight following her breakup. She asserted that the 31-year-old “needs to get healthy” and seemed to reference comments she made about feeling too anxious to eat during a February 2022 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.”

“She needs to eat, she needs to give herself nourishment because she’s taking care of her baby because she admittedly stopped eating because she’s going through all this stuff… She said she couldn’t eat, she was in shock, I got that,” said the former “RHONY” star.

McDonald chimed in that she believes Kent is “doing better now” in terms of eating. Zarin then asserted that she “adore[s]” the 31-year-old. She went on to say that the “Vanderpump Rules” personality should not date men “right now.” She also stated that she believes Kent “needs to take care of her s*** and see where it falls.”

“I wish I could be a mediator for her. I do. I wish I could give her the gift of mediation. Because she’ll go broke, [Emmett will] go broke. And at the end of the day, they’ll all end up where they’re supposed to anyway,” said Zarin.

The 58-year-old also shared that she thinks “Ocean should have a relationship with her father and her mother.” She clarified that she believed Kent “should have physical custody.”

“[Emmett] should have visitation. I’m a big strong believer that children should be brought up primarily in one location for them – it’s best for them,” stated Zarin.

Jill Zarin Attended Ocean’s First Birthday Party

Zarin, her dog Bossi, and McDonald attended Ocean’s first birthday party in March 2022. On March 15, 2022, Zarin shared pictures and a video taken at the sea-themed birthday party on Instagram. The first image showed the former “RHONY” star holding Bossi while posing with McDonald, Kent, and her daughter. The following two slides showed Ocean standing on a counter next to her cake. The fourth image featured the party’s decorations. The final slide consisted of a video of party guests singing “Happy Birthday” to the 1-year-old.

“Happy birthday to the beautiful Ocean 🐬 thank you @lalakent for having me and @bossizarin we had the best time!!!” read the caption of the post.

Lala Kent Spoke About Her Ex-Fiance on ‘WWHL’

During a January 2022 interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Kent discussed her breakup with Emmett. She claimed that the movie producer was unfaithful throughout their relationship.

“It’s not just one person, it’s many,” said the reality television personality.

The mother of one went on to say that she believed Emmett began cheating when she “got sober” in 2018. She also shared that she was oblivious to her former partner’s infidelities.

“I don’t know how I didn’t see it,” stated Kent.

She then revealed that she and Emmett have limited communication with each other.

“We communicate through an app and it has just to do with Ocean,” said Kent.

