Shannon Beador Claims Fellow RHOC Costar Lied to Get on Show

In a new interview, Shannon Beador claimed that Braunwyn Windham-Burke lied in order to get a spot on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

During a recent appearance on The Daily Blast Live, Beador explained that during Burke’s first season, she allegedly told many of the women that what she said on the show about herself was a lie. “I don’t know if I can say this but after last season, Braunwyn told many of the cast members that her first season, like all the stuff about her wasn’t true,” Beador said. “She did it just to get on the show.”

Beador continued, claiming, “She wasn’t an author. That love shack thing was just a bunch of B.S. And we were like, ‘What? Then who are you?’ Because that’s who everyone thought that you were. That’s why knowing that and having her say that to us and then having all these things happen when we’re filming and all this stuff is going on, you start to think.”

Kelly Dodd Agreed With Shannon Beador

Beador’s Real Housewives of Orange County costar, Kelly Dodd, also seemed to agree with what she had to say about Burke. Dodd re-tweeted Beador’s interview, seemingly validating what Beador claimed.

In the past, Dodd has also accused Burke of lying. During a December 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Dodd claimed that Burke was lying about her sobriety in order to get her own Reality TV show. “I don’t think that she had seven kids so she could ‘not drink’ and I know her well enough that this was a pre-plotted thing that she wanted to do to get her own show,” Dodd said while on Watch What Happens Live.

Dodd continued, “She wanted to get her own show, her talent agent told her to stop drinking. It’s all contrived. I don’t believe that she is a real alcoholic, no. You’ll see it after on at the end of the show, what happens. It’s really good.”

Other Cast Members Have Doubted Braunwyn Windham-Burke

It looks like Beador and Dodd aren’t the only ones who have their doubts about Burke. During a recent interview with E! News, new cast member Elizabeth Vargas admitted that she doesn’t believe that Burke is fully sober. “Being sober, the word sober has many meanings,” Vargas told E! on January 12. “And when you say you’re sober you have to be sober from everything, not just alcohol. So she may not be drinking, but I don’t think she is sober. That is what I’m going to say about that.”

Vargas continued, “Braunwyn’s a very interesting woman. I don’t necessarily think it’s a storyline, I think she’s just really confused and trying to find her way. Having seven children and living in one house, you kind of probably lose yourself. So watching her go through her transitions all year have been difficult for me because my sister Anna has addiction problems and I’ve lived with my sister being addicted her whole life and blaming others for her problems. And to watch Braunwyn do the exact same thing, it hurt my heart.”

