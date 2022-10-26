Tamra Judge Claims RHOC Co-Star ‘Smacked’ Her With a Brush

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge revealed she had an unusual encounter with former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Taylor Armstrong during the 2022 BravoCon, which was held during the weekend of October 14. As fans are aware, Armstrong joined the RHOC cast for its upcoming seventeenth season, which is currently in production.

During an October 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge interviewed a few of her RHOC castmates including Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter. In the interview, Simpson and Kirschenheiter shared that they have enjoyed Armstrong on the show.

“She’s sweet but she will say her opinion about stuff and I think that’s good,” said Kirschenheiter.

Simpson conceded that she believes the former RHOBH star “doesn’t make sense” at times. Judge chimed in that Armstrong “wasn’t making sense in [her] room this morning at 8 o’clock either when she hit me in the head with a brush.”

“She came into my room this morning and had a brush and smacked me on the top of the head and then hit — smacked Brandi [Glanville] with it,” shared Judge.

Taylor Armstrong Shared Her Thoughts About Tamra Judge

While speaking to Access Hollywood in October 2022, Armstrong discussed her relationship with Judge. She asserted that she and her castmate “are really close.” She also referenced that they starred on the second season of the Peacock series “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

“We did ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ together. So we just kind of came off that. And we’re having a good time on OC for sure,” said the Bravo star.

The mother of one also shared how she felt about joining the RHOC cast.

“We’ve been having a great time,” shared Armstrong. “It’s really interesting for me because being an OG on Beverly Hills, we all started together and so our story was real and this going into this cast that’s been existing for quite some time, I’m kind of catching up on all the drama. And I feel like so much has happened in the past with them and that they are still trying to hash out and I’m just trying to catch up.”

Heather Dubrow Discussed Reuniting With Tamra Judge

During an October 2022 interview with Access Hollywood, Heather Dubrow discussed reuniting with Judge for season 17. She teased that the pair had their fair share of issues while filming the upcoming season. The mother of four clarified that she will always be fond of Judge and noted that she brought her on the show during season 7.

“I always say about Tamra, she’s my Housewives maker, you know, like a vampire when they bite you, you love them forever. You know, that’s like a vampire thing. So she’s my Housewives maker because she introduced me on the show so I will love her forever,” said Dubrow.

The “Seven Year Stitch” host then shared how she felt about Judge proclaiming she “saved” RHOC by rejoining the cast during the 2022 BravoCon.

“Well gosh, I mean here’s the truth, this is an ensemble show and the whole is greater than its sum of its parts, and the way that the show works the best is when the authentic, real relationships between all of us and everyone has got to be happy and great and living their lives to make the show great for the fans,” said the reality television personality.

