Teddi Mellencamp Says ‘a Lot Wasn’t Shown’ of Kyle Richards’ Christmas Dinner on RHOBH

Even though Teddi Mellencamp only made a cameo for a few minutes on the most recent episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she is not refraining from spilling the tea on what really happened during Kyle Richards’ Christmas dinner. During the episode, the women finally questioned Erika Jayne about her and her estranged husband’s ongoing lawsuits.

During an August 20, 2021 appearance on E!’s Daily Pop, Mellencamp revealed about the dinner, “A lot wasn’t shown because so much was going on. There was so much more and it was so much more dramatic. There was all these other arguments between a lot of us.”

Mellencamp also shaded Sutton Stracke during her appearance, as Stracke was one of the cast members who questioned Girardi the most during the dinner. “I’m not trying to be shady, but I guess I am, but prior to the ‘Housewives’, did anybody know who Sutton was?” Mellencamp questioned. “I’m sorry. So, this reputation you’re looking to uphold… for what? I don’t get it.”

Mellencamp was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during seasons eight through ten.

Mellencamp Has Some Strong Feelings About Girardi’s Ex-Husband

During Mellencamp’s recent appearance on E!’s Daily Pop, she also shaded Girardi’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi, explaining that she had only met him twice.

“I filmed with Erika for three years,” Mellencamp explained. “We were good friends, we still are friends and I only saw Tom twice. I never just got the best read from him. The one time I did actually hang out with Tom, it was last season, we all sat around, you guys saw it, and he just sat there and told stories about himself and how wonderful he was the whole time.”

Mellencamp continued, “I was like, ‘Why are we sitting here letting this man hold court. These stories are boring. They’re from a million years ago. And why are we, like, putting him on a pedestal?’ And can you imagine being the wife to that? I can’t imagine doing that for 22 years. And I truly don’t think he was opening up and sharing with her. He didn’t even let her speak in front of her friends.”

One ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Also Claimed That More Happened Has Happened Between the Cast Behind-the-Scenes

After the explosive August 4, 2021 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” when Girardi blew up on Garcelle Beauvais in La Quinta, Lisa Rinna took to her Instagram story and alleged that way more had actually happened behind the scenes.

“Dang it… I wish they had shown the screaming fight between the producer and Erika last night on the show in La Quinta,” Rinna wrote on her Instagram story at the time, according to People. “Now that would have been epic TV. Too bad. Bravo Bravo f******* Bravo.”

At the time, another insider alleged to Us Weekly, “When the women returned from their shopping spree, Garcelle brought it up again, so Erika lost it. [She asked,] ‘Why are we talking about this three different times? Why are you pressuring me to have this conversation about Tom calling me?’ She called producers out on camera, saying they put Garcelle up to this.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Kathy Hilton Says She Cried When RHOBH Cast Questioned Erika Jayne