Teresa Giudice’s New Boyfriend Previously Charged With Assault

There could be some trouble ahead for Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her new boyfriend, Luis Ruelas.

According to a new report from Page Six, Ruelas was charged with assault in 2018 after getting into a road rage-fueled accident. Ruelas got into a fight with another man named Jesse Palmieri after Palmieri had stopped short so that he could steer clear of a squirrel on the road. After Palmieri stopped short, Ruelas tried to pass him, and Palmieri gave him the finger. This prompted Ruelas to stop in front of Palmieri’s car and allegedly, he “charged at Jesse’s driver side door,” prompting a verbal argument, according to a police report obtained by Page Six.

Palmieri tried to roll up his window, but when he did, Ruelas allegedly put his hand in Palmieri’s car and hit him on the side of his head. As a result of the incident, Ruelas was charged with simple assault, and pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Ruelas paid $325 in fines.

However, a source told Page Six that the charge is not something that people should lose sleep over. “This was a non-incident in 2018 and it’s even less of one in 2021,” the source said. “It was a disagreement between two grown men. There was no criminal conviction. The matter was resolved with a small fine and everybody went home.”

Giudice first went public with her relationship with Ruelas in the fall of 2020, following her divorce from ex-husband Joe Giudice.

Teresa Giudice Said That Luis Ruelas Is Her ‘Soulmate’

It seems like things are going well for the new couple, as Giudice called Ruelas her “soulmate” during a February interview with People. “I met an amazing man and I’m so happy,” Giudice revealed. “We’re taking things slow, but I’m really, really happy… We like the same things. He’s beautiful inside and out.”

Giudice continued, telling the outlet about Ruelas, “Me and my ex, we didn’t like the same things. We were two opposites. You know when they say opposites attract? It did for a little while, for like 15 years. But now I’ve found my true match — my soulmate. He’s really amazing.”

Teresa Giudice’s Ex-Husband Has Met Luis Ruelas

Even though they’ve only been dating for a few months, Giudice has introduced Ruelas to her ex-husband, Joe Giudice. Recently, the family reunited all together in The Bahamas and posed for photos on Instagram.

“Louie wanted to go to the Bahamas and meet [Joe] — which I thought was the most amazing thing ever,” Giudice explained during a March 24 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “He said he just wanted to talk to him and let him know he’s not trying to take his place or anything. But he just wanted to meet him, ’cause I have daughters.”

However, things may have been a little awkward on Joe Giudice’s end. “You can all imagine how I felt when they walked in the room,” Giudice told Us Weekly about the meeting on April 1. “It was awkward to see my ex after a lifetime together with someone else. Teresa and I decided to be honest and remain friends with one another for the girls.”

Despite the initial awkwardness, Giudice does wish his ex-wife and Ruelas the best in their new relationship. “I believe we deserve to all be happy and our children will thank us for it,” the former Real Housewives of New Jersey husband said. “I am genuinely happy for both Teresa and Luis and wish them the best!“

