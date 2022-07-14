Heather Langenkamp, from ‘Elm Street’ to ‘Star Trek’

“Star Trek” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street” share a common denominator, and that is Heather Langenkamp. The actress, who will celebrate her 58th birthday on July 17, according to the Internet Movie Database, famously played the terrified but tough “Elm Street” female protagonist Nancy Thompson in “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984), “A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors” (1987), and “Wes Craven’s New Nightmare” (1994). Decades later, she appeared briefly as the exotic-looking alien Moto in “Star Trek Into Darkness” (2013). Moto, according to Memory Alpha, was a Starfleet security officer



Langenkamp’s role in “Star Trek Into Darkness” was not a random occurrence. She is married to David LeRoy Anderson, and together they run AFX Studio, a special effects makeup studio based in Los Angeles. According to their company website, AFX Studio specializes in “Creature Suits, Character Look-A-Likes, Old Age Make-Ups, Fat Make-Ups, Fanciful Creatures, Zombies, Gore and Special FX, Mechanics, Animatronics, Fake Heads, Photo Realistic Dummies, Boxing/Fighting Looks, Life-like Animals, Contact Lens design, Wigs, Hair and Beards, Tattoos, Maquettes, Masks, and anything else that Hollywood can dream up.”

Langenkamp’s Moto Head in ‘Into Darkness’ Was Designed by a Sculptor Who’d Passed Away a Few Years Earlier

Anderson has earned three three Academy Award nominations, and won back-to-back for Best Make-Up on “The Nutty Professor” and “Men In Black,” and has earned four Emmy nominations, winning twice, for “American Horror Story: Freak Show” and “American Horror Story: Roanoke,” in the Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Miniseries, Movie or a Special category. Anderson founded the company with his father, Lance Anderson, who, according to Memory Alpha, worked on “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home.”



Moto stood out from the crowd in “Star Trek Into Darkness.” The character, as described by Memory Alpha, “had dark brown, mottled skin, a large, bulbous head, a hump on the back and webbed hands.” In 2013, Langenkamp told StarTrek.com that few “Trek” fans realized she was in “Star Trek Into Darkness.

Langenkamp & Anderson Are Married and Run Their Company, AFX Studio, Together

David LeRoy Anderson

David LeRoy Anderson and Leonard Nimoy behind the scenes of “Star Trek Into Darkness.”



“A lot of people don’t know,” she said. “I actually have to tell them I’m in the movie because nobody in the world is going to know that on their own, unless they like to read the credits. But I wanted to be in ‘Star Trek’ really desperately because, after having experienced all the ‘Elm Street’ fan love, having been a part of the conventions and having been a part of such an iconic franchise, I knew it was something similar with ‘Star Trek.’ ‘Star Trek’ has such a great legacy and it means so much to so many people. So, when my husband got the job, when our studio got the job to do the makeups, I begged my husband, like, ‘Please, can we make one that I can wear?’ I tried to be cool about it, but I probably wasn’t very cool. But I was persuasive enough and he caved.”



She continued, “The makeup that I wear is actually a very special design that we’d developed in our studio. There was no movie that it was for, originally. A sculptor had come up with these designs. It was kind of a spec project and it ended up sitting on the shelf for many years. The sculptor actually passed away from a tragic bout with cancer. So we were even more determined to get this makeup on screen and we said, ‘If it ever gets on screen we’ll call the character Moto,’ because that was the name of the sculptor. His name was Moto (Hata).”

Langenkamp is Still Acting & Will be Seen Next in ‘The Midnight Club”

To the best fans in the world! The Midnight Club teaser dropped today for @NetflixGeeked week with a 10/7/22 air date!And, yes, my darlings, the enigmatic Dr. Georgina Stanton shall remain enigmatic just a bit longer… @flanaganfilm @intrepid @NetflixGeeked #patienceisavirtue pic.twitter.com/SFqSmN0qjX — Heather Langenkamp (@LangenkampH) June 6, 2022



Langenkamp, in addition to working at AFX Studio, occasionally attends horror conventions, and she’s still acting. Her credits over the years, according to IMDB, include a series-regular role in “Just the Ten of Us,” “Tonya and Nancy: The Inside Story” (with Langenkamp as Nancy Kerrigan), and “Jag.” She has also appeared in, narrated, and/or produced the documentaries “Never Sleep Again: The Elm Street Story” and “I Am Nancy,” and wrote and directed the ghost story “Washed Away” (2019). On her official site, Langenkamp describes “Washed Away” as a short film about grief that she created after her son Atticus Anderson died of brain cancer in early 2018.



She recently completed work on the series “The Midnight Club,” which will debut on October 7, 2022, on Netflix. The show is from Mike Flanagan, whose previous credits, according to IMDB, include “Oculus,” “Gerald’s Game,” “The Haunting of Hill House,” “Doctor Sleep,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” and “Midnight Mass.” A plot synopsis for “The Midnight Club” on IMDB reads, “‘The Midnight Club’ follows a group of five terminally ill patients at Brightcliffe Hospice, who begin to gather together at midnight to share scary stories.” Langenkamp, in a tweet posted on June 6, 2022, revealed that she plays a character named Dr. Georgina Stanton.