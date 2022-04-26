Remembering ‘Star Trek’ Artist James Bama, 1926-2022

James Bama, a popular illustrator who made an important contribution to “Star Trek: The Original Series” and later gained renown as a Realist painter, died on April 24, 2022, at the age of 95, according to multiple sources, including Universal Monsters Universe, thedailycartoonist.com, and SteveHollandBook.com, as well as a representative at Big Horn Galleries in Cody, Wyoming, one of the major galleries that represented Bama. He was just days shy of his 96th birthday.



Bama, according to a 2018 StarTrek.com article written by “Star Trek” historians David Tilotta and Curt McAloney, created a famous image — a montage depicting Captain James T. Kirk, Spock, various crew members, and the U.S.S. Enterprise zipping around an unidentified planet — that “appeared in promotional material that NBC used to advertise (“Star Trek: The Original Series”). Initially, the montage looks like a collection of photographs but, amazingly, it’s actually a lifelike painting.” The art, in a black-and-white version, appeared in “TV Guide,” and a color version of it was used for the cover of Bantan Books’ “Star Trek,” which was subtitled “A Chilling Journey Through Worlds Beyond Imagination.” According to Memory Alpha, the book, which was also referred to as “Star Trek 1,” collected adaptations by author James Blish of seven “Star Trek: The Original Series” episodes.

Tilotta and McAloney reported that soon after NBC ordered “Star Trek: The Original Series” to series, the network commissioned Bama to paint a piece of promo art. “One of NBC’s initial concepts was for the art to be reproduced as a poster that they could sell to the general public for $1” apiece, according to Tilotta and McAloney, a style of campaign NBC had already deployed for “Bonanza,” “Get Smart,” “The Man from U.N.C.L.E,” and “I Spy.” NBC ultimately elected not to proceed with the poster concept, but rather distributed the artwork to “select advertisers and individuals.” It was also utilized for “NBC’s other promo and ad materials, including print ads and television commercials.”

James Bama Made His Mark in Realism & ‘Star Trek’

Early in his career, from the 1950s to 1960s, Bama made much of his living painting covers for paperback books, such magazines as “The Saturday Evening Post” and “Reader’s Digest,” and for the box covers of the monster model kits — for such creatures as Dracula and Frankenstein — produced by the company, Aurora Plastics Corporation. Bama’s one-off “Star Trek” contribution aside, he was far better known during his illustrator phase for the many covers he painted for Bantam’s “Doc Savage” series, with Steve Holland as his model. Holland was also an actor and had played Flash Gordon in the 1954 television series of the same name. Bama further made a name for himself by creating art for men’s pulp adventure magazines.

Bama, in an interview with Mark Voger of NJ.com published on December 17, 2010, explained that he always wanted to be an artist. “Since kindergarten, I just knew,” he said. “I drew and drew and drew all the time. I would copy the Sunday funnies like ‘Flash Gordon’ and ‘Tarzan’ and ‘Barney Baxter,’ which is a strip that people don’t remember anymore. (“Flash Gordon” artist) Alex Raymond was my biggest influence. I studied under Frank Reilly, who was a disciple of Dean Cornwall. I got into a studio in New York when I was 24. Right out of school, I did some book covers, even some pulp (fiction) covers. But the pulps were dying at the time, around 1949 and ’50. Business was tapering off because of television and other influences.

“The illustration work was slowing down, so I started doing paperback covers,” Bama continued. “I did nine Louis L’Amour covers before he became famous. They were just jobs. I did Zane Grey. So I did Western stuff long before the fine-art paintings. I started working for Bantam Books in the early ’60s. I did everything for Bantam, from sci-fi to sexy girls to Westerns. Like I said, they were just jobs.”

Presumably, Bama’s “Star Trek” artwork fell into the “just jobs” category, but it captured the imaginations of countless “Trek” fans. According to the NJ.com interview, Bama and his wife, Lynn, moved from New York City to Wyoming in September, 1968. Once in Wyoming, he began to paint and etch what he saw: local people, rodeos, Native Americans. According to a biography of Bama on The Greenwich Workshop website, “The distinctive work of James Bama combines tradition with modern realities. In his much-acclaimed studies, Bama shows the contemporary West preserving its traditional culture. His portraits of inhabitants of the plains and mountains capture the true character of the West. Today the paintings of James Bama are part of many prestigious collections. Bama has been represented in major exhibitions throughout the West and has been presented in one-man shows in New York City.”

An assessment of Bama’s work on the Buffalo Bill Center of the West website reads, “The artist’s natural talent, academic training, and practical professional experience as an illustrator equipped him with the tools to succeed as an easel painter. Influenced by photography, abstract expressionism, pop art, and illustration, Bama fused these media and styles into an ultra-detailed brand of realism based on complex compositions. Unlike many artists working in the American West today, he steadfastly refused to paint the Old West but instead dedicated his career to painting real people of the modern West. His detailed portraits capture the ethnic and cultural complexity of the American West through people who live simultaneously in two worlds.”

Bama, in essence, enjoyed two distinctly different careers as an artist. He was well aware of the dichotomy between his pop-culture work and his Realist paintings which led to comparisons with Norman Rockwell and Andrew Wyeth. “I can’t escape it,” he told NJ.com in the 2010 interview. “For all of the beautiful Western paintings I’ve done since 1968, I’m better known for the monster kits and ‘Doc Savage’. I did 62 ‘Doc Savage’ covers. That’s a lot of covers. I told my wife, ‘The world will come to an end, but the monster models and “Doc Savage” will still be around.'”

And so will “Star Trek.”