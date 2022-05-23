Survivor 42: Russell Hantz Shares His Thoughts on the Final Five

“Survivor” alum Russell Hantz shared his thoughts on the five remaining castaways in a May 20 YouTube video.

The controversial star spoke candidly about the remaining castaways and revealed who he thinks played the best game.

Russell Hantz on Lindsay Dolashewich

Russell first shared his thoughts on Lindsay Dolashewich, the 31-year-old Dietitian from Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Russell praised aspects of Lindsay’s game, calling her a “strategic player” and crediting her for coming up with the plan to get rid of Drea Wheeler.

However, he criticized her for not using her idol to save her ally, Omar Zaheer.

“She had an idol that she could have played,” he told viewers. “I thought she was trying so hard in the challenge [because] she wanted to play her idol to save Omar because that was her alliance.”

“Save your alliance,” he continued. “If you think that you need Omar to get further in the game, save him.”

Russell even went as far as to call it a “stupid move.”

“It made no sense to me that those two strategic players made such a dumb move,” he said. “Very, very stupid move in the game and because of that, Omar [is] home and I guarantee you Lindsay is next.”

Russell Hantz on Mike Turner

Russell then shared his thoughts on Mike Turner, the 58-year-old retired Firefighter from Hoboken, New Jersey.

Russell told viewers that if he were on “Survivor 42,” he would take Mike to the end.

“I don’t think he’s [going to] win because he was so honorable,” Russell said. “He’s not [going to] get votes.”

Russell Hantz on Jonathan Young

Russell shared his opinion on Jonathan Young, the 29-year-old Alabama native, telling viewers Jonathan’s chances of winning are slim.

“Jonathan’s physical game is average at best,” he said. “He’s won one challenge [after the merge].”

“You can sit there and say, ‘oh, he came in second, he came in second,’ second doesn’t get you anything,” Russell continued.

The former castaway also dissed Jonathan’s “Survivor” strategy, telling viewers, “his strategic game [is] below average…Easily below average.”

Russell confessed that he thinks Jonathan has very little chance of securing a win, stating, “I think Jonathan would have trouble beating Romeo at this point.”

Russell Hantz on Romeo Escobar

After sharing his thoughts on Jonathan, Russell moved on to Romeo Escobar, the 37-year-old Pageant Coach from Los Angeles.

“Romeo is playing a non-existent game,” he said in the video.

Russell explained to viewers that Romeo will most likely make it to the end of the game because his fellow castaways don’t perceive him as a threat.

“I bet you any amount of money Romeo makes it to the end of this game,” he said.

Russell Hantz on Maryanne Oketch

Lastly, Russell discussed Maryanne Oketch, the 24-year-old student from Ontario. The former castaway spoke highly of Maryanne’s gameplay and suggested she could win the game.

The “Heroes vs. Villains” alum praised Maryanne for organizing the plan to vote out Omar, calling the game move “amazing.”

“Great move,” he said. “Maybe the best move all season.”

“Right now, Maryanne is the best player sitting [there],” he told viewers.

‘Survivor’ Fans Share Their Thoughts on the Final Five

On May 19, Jeff Probst posted a video on Instagram asking fans who they want to take home the title of Sole Survivor.

Fans fled to the comment section to share their thoughts on the remaining five players.

“I have an odd feeling that Lindsay’s going to win but I really think Mike is the most deserving out of the final 5,” one fan commented.

“Jonathan please!!! Let’s finally award hard work in our world haha,” another fan wrote.

“Maryanne! She definitely became a survivor legend after this episode,” a third user chimed in.

“I’m really hoping Johnathan or Mike wins,” a fourth user added.

“Survivor 42” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS.

