SNEAK PEEK: ‘Survivor 43’ Castaway Calls Her Tribemate ‘Unhinged’

“Survivor” is back and things are already heating up on the island. In a sneak peek posted to the official “Survivor” YouTube channel on October 3, the Baka tribe hinted that one of their tribemates, Mike “Gabler,” is becoming “unhinged.”

Gables Causes Drama Before Tribal Council

Fans who watched the “Survivor 43” premiere will remember that Gabler caused quite a stir before the first Tribal Council.

The Texas native had earned an Immunity Idol earlier in the episode, which would have granted him safety at Tribal if he used it. Gabler struggled in the first challenge, so fans suspected he might use his idol to protect himself in the game. But Gabler confused both his tribemates and viewers at home when he revealed he was planning to use his Shot in the Dark at Tribal. A completely unnecessary move considering he has an idol.

Gabler ended up not using his Shot in the Dark but fans couldn’t overlook the momentary lapse in judgment.

Fans criticized the Baka tribe on Twitter for not voting out Gabler after he didn’t use the idol. Instead, they voted out Morriah Young, the teacher from Philadelphia. The move received backlash from fans who lamented that Gabler wasn’t fit to play the game.

Gabler is a flop. Please go! #Survivor — Kyle ✨ (@kallenoh) September 29, 2022

Gabler’s idol is good until he’s medically evacuated. Which should be any day now. #Survivor — O’Rear🙇🏻‍♂️ (@TheMichaelORear) September 29, 2022

Sneak Peek: A New Target Emerges

Survivor – I'll Sign the Divorce Papers (Sneak Peek 1) The Beware Advantage returns and castaways must decide if they want to risk losing their vote. Also, the trust in one tribe shifts after a castaway finds out that a few tribemates have been snooping through bags around camp, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 5 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to… 2022-10-03T15:15:25Z

Fans may have had a point about Gabler not being a good fit for “Survivor.” In a sneak peek, Baka tribe member Jeanine Zheng revealed Gabler was struggling to adjust to life on the island.

“He’s unhinged because he doesn’t have enough food [and] water,” she told her tribemate Elie Scott.

“Which is the reason to not go long term,” Elie replied, suggesting that Gabler may be the Baka tribe’s next target.

In a confessional, Elie spoke more about Gabler’s physical state, telling cameras that Gabler was deteriorating.

“I’ve seen Gabler start to deteriorate physically over the last couple of days,” she said. “He’s really struggling.”

“There’s a lot of babying going on,” she continued. “I’ve turned the tables on my feelings [about] Gabler and I would like for him to go next.”

Survivor 43: Who Is on What Tribe?

On “Survivor 43,” the castaways are split up into three tribes: the Baka tribe, the Vesi tribe, and the Coco tribe.

It can be hard to keep track of who is on what tribe, so if you need a refresher, we have you covered.

The Baka tribe

Mike Gabler, 53, from Huston Texas

Jeanine Zheng, 24, San Francisco, California

Elisabeth ‘Elie’ Scott, 31, Atlanta, Georgia

Owen Knight, 30, Washington DC

Sami Layadi, 19, Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Vesi tribe

Jesse Lopez, 30, Venice, California

Noelle Lambert, 25, Londonderry, New Hampshire

Dwight Moore, 22, Palo Alto, California

Cody Assenmacher, 35, Preston, Iowa

Nneka Ejere, 42, Weatherford, Texas

The Coco Tribe

Cassidy Clark, 28, Plano, Texas.

Ryan Medrano, 43, Savannah, Georgia

James Jones, 37, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Karla Cruz Godoy, 28, San Diego, California

Lindsay Carmine, 42, Greensboro, North Carolina

Geo Bustamante, 36, Miami, Florida

“Survivor 43” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. You can watch up on previous episodes on Paramount Plus.

