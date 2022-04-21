WATCH: Tori Meehan’s TEDx Talk

Tori Meehan is best known for her appearance on the hit CBS reality show, “Survivor 42.” However, Tori has also made a bit of a name for herself in the mental health field, having become a therapist specializing in eating disorders in her own right.

In 2019, Tori, while obtaining her master’s degree at Oral Roberts University, even conducted a TEDx Talk in which she discussed eating disorders and dieting, and what everyday people can do to mitigate unhealthy eating lifestyles.

In May 2019, at the age of 22, Tori conducted a TEDx Talk in her hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, titled “How some eating habits can be unhealthy,” where she gives a rundown on unhealthy diets which can affect not only people with eating disorders, but anyone who aims to become healthier through faulty methods.

Tori, 25, has by now obtained her master’s degree in Professional Counseling, but at the point of the TEDx Talk was still a student. She is now a therapist specializing in eating disorders for women.

TEDx Talks are, according to TED’s website, independently organized non-profit presentations similar in style to TED Talks. Though they are not controlled or conducted by TED itself, those presenting TEDx Talks must obtain a free license from TED, and follow certain guidelines.

In her presentation (which can be viewed above), Tori talks about how eating disorders – and anorexia specifically – have the highest mortality rate of any mental illness, which is largely due to misconceptions about what healthy eating really is.

“A majority of our ‘healthy’ eating behaviors,” Tori explained in the presentation, “[are] actually unhealthy. They don’t come from science, or research, or results. They are watered-down, normalized versions of behaviours seen in people with eating disorders.”

Tori also explains how the notion of “dieting” can be misleading to the general population, as in reality, dieting is “about restriction, and it’s not sustainable.” So instead of dieting, Tori explains, we should “learn to differentiate between ‘all the time foods,’ and ‘sometimes foods’.” This way, no food is completely off-limits, and lifestyle habits can be sustainable.

Tori also explains the science behind overeating and why it can become so comforting – even to those who don’t have eating disorders. Comfort foods like those high in sugar can make you feel good “temporarily,” she explains, only because sugar triggers the release of dopamine. However, these effects are short-lived, and over time, a sugary, fatty diet actually decreases dopamine levels, and overeating can, in the end, make you feel worse about yourself.

In the presentation, Tori also discusses the dangers of diuretics – also known as “water pills” – which are often used by pageant girls, and others, to lose weight or help maintain a consistent diet. “Laxatives don’t get rid of calories…or get rid of body fat,” Tori explains. “The misuse of laxatives and diuretics are normalized, less severe versions of the purging behaviors of bulimia.” Though Tori has competed in pageant shows in the past (which she has said led her to a lifestyle of unhealthy eating), it is unknown whether she has ever taken diuretics herself.

Nonetheless, Tori would know most about these difficult issues, not only because she studied them, but also because she has experienced a number of unhealthy eating episodes in her lifetime.

She talks about her own personal experience extensively on her YouTube channel, namely in her video titled, “Therapist Shares Her Eating Disorder Experience.” There, she talks about how a number of factors in her life, including during high school and while she was competing in pageantry competitions, led her to developing unhealthy eating disorders. She also talks about how she was completely unaware that she had a disorder, in part because people around her praised her for her self-control. This is partly what led her to dedicating herself to helping out other people with their eating disorders, through open discussion, therapy, and TEDx Talk lectures.

“Survivor 42” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on CBS. The three-hour finale airs Wednesday, May 25, 2022.