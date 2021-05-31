Taye Diggs Teases ‘All American’ Finale & Spinoff

All American star Taye Diggs is teasing what’s to come as season three of the hit CW show nears its finale.

“You know, we’ve got a really, really, really great, really great season finale,” the actor told Heavy, with a laugh. “I know it’s obnoxious to kind of laugh, but people are going to trip out, just know that.”

He added, “I know the show, I know the characters, I know the writers and I mean, I was surprised. It’s going to be something else.”

Diggs plays coach Billy Baker in the show, which follows South Crenshaw High’s star football player Spencer James after being recruited to play for Beverly Hills High. To save his former school, James returns to South Crenshaw High in hopes of winning a state championship with Baker as the head coach.

The All American actor spoke with Heavy while promoting USAA’s Memorial Day campaign, Poppy in Memory.

Diggs’ stepfather, Jeffries Diggs, served in the Army. “My father served. He’s no longer with us, but at an early age he instilled in me and all my brothers and sisters, the importance of, of, of remembering all of the people that, that sacrificed so much,” he explained.

He praised USAA for “leading in efforts of like a digital remembrance, a digital tribute,” adding “I barely understand what’s happening technologically but this is something that I do get and I think it’s a great idea.” PoppyInMemory.com allows users to leave digital tributes to fallen members of the armed forces.

’All American’ Grew in Popularity After Streaming on Netflix

All American has already been renewed for season four, but in many ways, it has been the little show that could. It really gained popularity after the first couple of seasons hit streaming giant Netflix.

“I loved what this show was, what it represented,” Diggs explained. “And you know, it was a little, it was a little slow off the starting block but with the help of Netflix, people were able to see it and luckily they’re responding.”

The former Private Practice actor called the renewal a “relief.”

“It’s also just nice to know you’re being appreciated, you know what I mean,” he continued. “LA can be a very kind of jaded place, so it’s a nice reminder that people are enjoying what we, what we do.”

Spinoff ‘All American: Homecoming’ Following Simone

All American is in such a good place that it is getting its own spinoff, All American: Homecoming. The new series will be set at Bringston University, an HBCU, Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“The series follows Simone (Geffri Maya, All American), a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills who is trying to fight her way back to great after some time away from the court, and Damon (Peyton Alex Smith, Legacies), an elite baseball player from Chicago who is carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders,” according to the show’s description. “After Simone’s aunt Amara Patterson (Kelly Jenrette, Manhunt), a journalism teacher and activist, exposes a scandal that threatens to derail the school’s beloved baseball program, new coach Marcus Turner (Cory Hardrict, The Outpost) is determined to bring a championship back to Bringston the honest way — with Damon’s help.”

Do not get too excited about the prospect of Baker appearing in a crossover. “This is for the young folks,” the Rent alum revealed. “If I am a part of it, I’ll probably be visiting or something, but we’ve got our hands full, with, you know, All American and Crenshaw.”

While he admitted to not knowing much about the new show, he added, “I heard that the pilot that they shot was unbelievable, so very much looking forward to checking that out.”

All American returns on June 14.

