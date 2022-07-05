PHOTOS: Briana DeJesus’s Daughter Stella Celebrates Turning Five

“Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus took to Instagram on July 2 to celebrate her daughter, Stella, turning five. Briana shared two photos of Stella wearing a flowy light-pink dress with a big yellow bow in her hair. She captioned the post, “F I V E • 5️⃣ • 🖐.” She included the hashtag “Happy Birthday my princess.”

Fans could not get over how grown-up Stella looked in the photos.

On fan wrote, “Oh my gosh. It seems like every time I look, it’s [either] your birthday, [Stella’s] birthday, or Nova’s birthday. How can that be? It’s making me feel old.😩.”

“I can’t believe she’s five already” another Instagram user wrote.

“Aw she’s a big girl now,” a third user added.

“She’s gotten so big and beautiful! Happy birthday gorgeous,” a fourth user wrote.

‘Teen Mom’ Fans Rally Around Devoin Austin

Briana DeJesus’s ex, Devoin Austin, caught fans’ attention last week after he shared a concerning message on his Instagram story.

On July 3, a “Teen Mom” fan account shared a screenshot of Devoin’s recent Instagram story in which he confessed to having a gambling problem.

“I am a gambling addict and I finally lost more than I can cope with to the casino,” he wrote. “I am screaming for help. I don’t know what to do..I’m scared for myself. I just gotta admit that to y’all. Sorry I let you guys down.”

The fan account urged fans to send the MTV star positive vibes.

“Devoin with a confession following his birthday… let’s send him positive vibes,” they wrote in the caption.

“Teen Mom” fans fled to the comment section to share their thoughts on Devoin’s confession.

“I hope the people close to him are taking this cry for help seriously! 🙏🏽,” one fan wrote.

“Brave for acknowledging he has a problem….now healing can take place🙏🏽💚,” another fan wrote.

“I like this kid,” a third user added. “He’s a dude that turned a corner and is consistently there for his daughter and her sister despite any negativity thrown his way. It takes a strong person to acknowledge their faults and finally ask for help. That’s hard for men especially in our community but it’s just part of the battle.”

One fan suggested that MTV should help pay for his recovery, writing, “MTV needs to pay for his treatment just like they paid for everyone else’s who needed it – gambling addiction is real and will ruin his life. Him asking for help is a huge first step!”

Briana DeJesus Shares Family Photos

On June 18, Briana shared photos of her and her daughters soaking up the Florida sun on Instagram.

The pictures showed her daughters, Nova and Stella, playing on the beach and swimming in a pool. The “Teen Mom” star captioned the post, “Staycation ❤️.”

Fans fled to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the family photos.

“Your girls are so beautiful and precious 😍,” one fan wrote.

“Such beautiful girls ♥️♥️♥️,” another fan commented.

“Your girls are growing up and are so cute,” a third user added.

“Girls are beautiful and so big!! God bless them ❤️❤️,” a fourth user commented.

