PHOTO: Chelsea Houska ‘Twinning’ With Steven Tyler

“Teen Mom” fans are drawing a comparison between Chelsea Houska and Steven Tyler in a recent picture.

Simply titled, “Twinning,” the image is a side by side of the two celebs.

One person wrote in a Reddit thread, “I knew she looked familiar! I saw him at Disneyland once in the 90s with his family. They were shopping at an outdoor gift kiosk and looking at plush monkeys.”

Another wrote, “I guess she still hasn’t lost those big pregnancy lips either, they just keep getting magically bigger actually.”

And a third weighed in, “He looks Better.”

Fans have always been critical of Houska’s appearance, but lately, she seems to have been compared to more and more celebrities.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Why Does It Look Like if She Takes the Hat off Her Hair Would Come With It?’

In a separate Reddit thread where fans slammed Houska for looking “possessed,” one person wrote, “It’s like her face has been stretched.”

Another wrote, “Filler fatigue is insane! How is it this bad on someone this young? I feel bad for her. She’s clearly in some type of crisis with this look and all the surgeries. I hope she gets help. Its sad. These hats need to be burned.”

Houska’s Cosmetic Procedures

For years, fans have speculated that Houska has undergone large amounts of cosmetic work.

In April 10, Houska’s husband, Cole DeBoer, posted a photo of his wife on Instagram, as seen above. He wrote, “Obsessing over my beautiful wife! @chelseahouska Oooo and also enjoying our new chickens and ducks.”

“Omfg her lips look so bad from the side. Is that filler migration?!” one person wrote.

“Her cosmetic injector should be ashamed. Giving someone more filler with this level of migration is criminal,” another added.

In the past, fans have also likened Houska to “Jersey Shore” cast member, Snooki.

In a comment on one of Houska’s TikToks, according to The Sun, one person wrote, “I thought this was Snooki from Jersey Shore for a minute. So pretty though.”

These days, the mom of four lives in a farmhouse with her husband. According to In Touch Weekly, they started piecing their new home together in April 2020.

Not long after moving in, Houska wrote on an Instagram story, “Holy crap. We are so excited for this journey. We don’t know much about building a house, BUT I have been preparing for this for years if you count Pinterest-ing and allllll the farmhouse Instagram pages I follow.”

In June 2020, per In Touch, she shared, “One of the things we always envisioned for the placement of this house was the view. We wanted to be able to see down the tree line and also be able to look out over the pond. I don’t know how they did it, but they lined this baby up PERFECTLY. Can’t wait to watch all the wildlife go from the trees to the pond.”

In a separate Instagram post, per the outlet, she wrote, “I cannot tell you how many times we went back and forth on what color we wanted to do this house. Go classic with a white farmhouse? Or go bold and go with a black/gray farmhouse?! Well … our hearts said go dark SO DARK WE WENT … AND WE ARE IN LOOOOOOVE.”