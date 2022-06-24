Chelsea Houska Promotes Her Designs in Rare TikTok Video

HGTV star Chelsea Houska doesn’t post to TikTok often, but when she does her videos garner millions of views. The “Teen Mom 2” alum celebrated a new item coming to Lauriebelles, a boutique women’s clothing store in Lincoln County, South Dakota.

“The best joggers coming to @lauriebelles this Saturday at 10am CST! S-3X,” Houska captioned the video.

The former “Teen Mom” star did the “I just put some my baby” dance. She started doing the dance slowly, and wrote, “Wearing comfy clothes,” and then amped up her effort when she changed the text on the video to read, “Wearing comfy clothes I designed.”

Within one day of being posted, the video had more than 3 million views and at least 450 comments.

Some Fans Claimed That Houska Looked Different

Some of the most popular responses under the video came from people who said they missed watching Houska on MTV.

“Chelsea you look good girl!! The joggers are great. Miss you on TM❤️,” they said.

Another top-liked comment was from someone who said Houska resembled a mix of a Disney Channel star and a beauty and makeup YouTuber. “If @AshleyTisdale &@evettexo had a baby,” they said.

Since leaving “Teen Mom,” Houska’s appearance has been scrutinized by some viewers. This conversation continued on Reddit, where some people said the former MTV star didn’t look like herself anymore.

“She’s gone too far with the plastic surgery. She looks nothing like she used to. I wonder what Cole thinks about it. I’m sure he supports her but what does he really think?” one person wrote.

Cole DeBoer Is More Active on TikTok

While it’s rare for “Teen Mom” fans to see an update from Houska on TikTkok, her husband, Cole DeBoer, is more likely to share content on the short-form video hosting service.

A day after Houska posted her video, DeBoer shared a silly clip about what it’s like to cut the grass using a tractor.

One of his most popular videos was a duet with his stepdaughter, 12-year-old Aubree. He joked about what it’s like to have a teenager in the home.

“When does your pre-teen daughter’s attitude start each day,” DeBoer wrote at the beginning on the clip, as “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers ticks in the background.

Aubree, who was standing to the side of the frame, shoots her head out and mouths the first lines of the song, “When I wake up.”

Aubree and DeBoer’s relationship was spotlighted on “Teen Mom,” with Aubree asking Houska to change her name to Lind-DeBoer in one of the episodes. DeBoer has expressed his desire to adopt Aubree, but the preteen still has a connection with her biological father, Adam Lind.

Houska and DeBoer, who have been married since 2016, went on to have three children together: 5-year-old Watson, 3-year-old Layne and 1-year-old Walker June.

Although they will no longer appear on MTV, the South Dakota family signed up to film six episodes on HGTV. They landed their own gig, “Farmhouse Fabulous,” which showcases them renovating homes in their native state.

The rehab series is slated to debut in spring 2023.