Jenelle Evans Says She Wishes She Was Never on TV

“Teen Mom 2″ star Jenelle Evans spoke out about her reality TV experience in an October 21 TikTok, telling fans she wishes she was never on television.

The MTV star replied to a comment a fan left on a video of her mom Barbara Evans that was posted by the official “Teen Mom” TikTok account on Thursday, October 20.

The Thursday video featured Barbara talking about season two of “Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.” Jenelle and Barbara are set to make an appearance in season two of the popular spinoff, which returns Tuesday, October 25.

A fan commented on the post, writing, “POV you grew up and you realized Jace was always meant to be with Barb.” Jace, 13, is Jenelle’s eldest son. Barbara has had primary custody of Jace since 2010.

The comment struck a nerve with Jenelle, who made a video responding to the comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenelle Speaks Out About Family Drama

@jenellelevans Replying to @theheartisastonee I feel like hiding forever. Wish I never was on TV 😭 ♬ State Lines – Novo Amor

Jenelle replied to the fans’ comment by sharing her experience with reality TV, reminding fans that reality television isn’t always reality.

“Comments like this is exactly why I don’t want to share my life anymore,” she said. “Don’t believe everything you see on your TV screen or [hear] from a third party.”

“There’s a lot of personal stuff that’s been going on with my family lately where actually Jace should be living with me,” she continued. “There’s a pending court case going on.”

Jenelle got emotional in the video, telling fans she is not trying to bash her mom.

“If there’s no problem with someone having their child, they should have them,” she told viewers while getting teary-eyed. “This persona that I’m just a bad mom. I do everything in the world for my kids and I try my hardest to be the best d*** mom I can be.”

Jenelle on Fighting for Custody of Jace

Barbara, 69, has had full custody of Jace since 2010, but Jenelle is hoping that changes. According to The Sun, the MTV star filed for sole custody in January 2021.

Jenelle spoke to E! News in May 2022 about the ongoing custody battle, telling the outlet she is fighting for full custody of Jace.

“If we end up going to trial, I’m going to ask for full [custody] completely,” she said. “I’m still trying to work it out civilly.”

“I get him every other weekend,” she added. “If she wants to compromise, I’ll switch roles and have him during the week and she can have him every other weekend instead.”

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

