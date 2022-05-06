Rumors Circulate That Leah Messer Is Joining ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Rumors have started to circulate that “Teen Mom” star Leah Messer may be joining another TV show.

The rumor mill began to churn when Messer posted that she attended a “Dancing With the Stars” charity event on May 3, 2022.

On Instagram, Messer uploaded a series of photos from the event, and captioned the images, “DWTS 2022! We had so much fun celebrating the @unitedwaycwv for a great cause!”

One person simply wrote, “Wait is she gonna be on dwts?”

Others speculated that Messer is pregnant. One of Messer’s followers wrote, “Is she pregnant.”

Another added, “Definitely pregnant, glowing and filling out. You can see her bump.” A third simply asked, “pregnant?”

Will Messer Be On Dancing with the Stars?

On April 8, 2022, USA Today reported that “Dancing with the Stars” would move from ABC to Disney+ in Fall 2022.

In a news release, Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, shared, “Dancing with the Stars’ has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series… The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

At this time, a cast has not yet been announced, and it is too early to tell if Messer is being considered.

Messer’s Relationship with Jaylan Mobley

Fans have enjoyed watching Messer and Mobley’s relationship unfold on “Teen Mom 2.”

In April 2022, the couple announced that they would be moving into a new home in West Virginia. In an Instagram post, Mobley wrote, “Proud to be a First Time Home Owner! 🙌🏾 I am so thankful and blessed and still speechless to own this home.”

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the large home is two stories and was purchased for just under $499,000. It has five bedrooms and four bathrooms and comes in at over 6,000 square feet. It also has .37 acres of land.

As if that weren’t enough, the house includes a sauna.

All indications point to the couple being happy and in love. In September 2021, Messer told E! News that the two met through a project Mobley did with ESPN. “We met through a project Jaylan did with ESPN and the Army that was filmed and captured by one of my PA’s in September 2020. In growing my network, I followed Jaylan, and in February of this year, we connected through DMs and he asked me on a date.”

Messer continued, “When Jaylan started checking all the boxes and characteristics that I had been looking for in a partner, I won’t even lie, I was taken aback. He’s so compassionate, caring, patient, kind, thoughtful, has a great sense of humor, is adventurous, and LOVES kids. I swore he wasn’t real! ”

Mobley has met Messer’s daughters, and the introduction went well. “…they connected so well that initially it scared me, but I want my girls to see who is making their mama smile. I’m happy they got to meet him and love him.”