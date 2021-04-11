Maci Bookout Reveals Major Parenting ‘Truth’

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout shared a major parenting “truth” amid her feud with ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards. The former couple has been fighting over their son, 12-year-old Bentley, with the preteen saying he wants to create boundaries with his father.

The star, who has two more children with husband Taylor McKinney, took to Instagram on April 6 to share her parenting secret when it comes to raising three children. In addition to Bentley, Maci is also the mother to 5-year-old daughter Jayde Carter and 4-year-old son Maverick.

“Three ball teams, three ballparks, and three kids that love to play ball… People often ask us – How do y’all do it? or What’s your secret?” Maci wrote. “Truth is this – As parents, we are actively present, we always encourage their passions, and always try our very best to be positive!”

Maci included several photos of her three children in the post, which garnered a lot of support from her fans with nearly 70,000 likes and almost 500 comments.

“That video of Bentley and Jade tugs at my mama heart! So precious! Love how much they love to play ball! ❤️ you guys are great parents!” one fan wrote.

“Benny is such a sweet big brother, Jade – GIRL POWER & ok Mav I see you,” another fan added.

“Such a good mama,” a third person commented. “I always feel like I’m not doing enough for my kids. Involved parents are so amazing.”

Bentley Calls Taylor ‘Dad’

Taylor has been the main father figure in Bentley’s life, with the 12-year-old occasionally referring to his stepfather as “dad.” It is, after all, what his two younger siblings call Taylor.

“Sometimes [Bentley will] call [Taylor] T-Money, sometimes he’ll call him Taylor,” Maci said on “Baby Mamas No Drama,” the podcast co-hosted by Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Vee Rivera. “Sometimes — it’s not extremely often, but especially if, like, he’s talking to my younger two kids, he’ll just call him dad.”

“If it’s just us adults and Bentley, it’s usually T-Money still,” Maci clarified.

Bentley Has Grown Up This Season

Viewers have seen a new side of Bentley this season. The 12-year-old started Season 9 by saying he wanted to go to therapy with his father so they could work through their issues. If Ryan didn’t agree to seek counseling with his son, Bentley said he wanted to create some boundaries. Maci and Taylor also allowed MTV to film them having the “birds and the bees” talk with the 12-year-old.

“I think definitely throughout the season, the audience is going to be able to see Bentley and his growth and get to know a deeper side of him and how he feels,” Maci told In Touch Weekly.

Ryan received some backlash from fans when he told Bentley he was being “lied to.”

A teaser for the Season 9 reunion showed Taylor fighting with Ryan and his father, Larry Edwards. The blowup ultimately led to the Edwards — including Ryan’s mom Jen and his wife Mackenzie — to be fired from the series.

“Ryan has never been there for him,” Taylor told Larry after Ryan and Mackenzie reported refused to join Taylor and Maci on stage. “But yall put it on Bentley.”

Larry said “You know what” to Taylor and then lunged off the couch. It looked like they were about to fight, but Maci and Jen held their husbands back.

Mackenzie, however, said she was grateful she didn’t have to do the show anymore. “I’m actually almost relieved. It’s like a weight lifted off my shoulders,” she told Without a Crystal Ball. “I deserve to feel good about myself. I deserve to not be riddled with anxiety all the time.”

She later revealed on Instagram that she’s going to focus on creating a fitness plan to help her followers get healthy after experiencing a drastic weight loss herself over the past year.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

