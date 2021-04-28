What Did Mackenzie McKee Say About Kamala Harris?

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee responded to her racism scandal during part two of the season nine reunion on April 27.

“I used a word that I thought I was politically correct and the next day I woke up the next day with all these articles saying I’m racist and I would have never used that word if I knew it was derogatory,” she said at the reunion on April 27. “I never meant to hurt anyone and to anyone who I did hurt I’m so sorry.”

Earlier, the star apologized for how she was going to be depicted in the episode. “I’m sorry for how I am about to be portrayed on this Tuesday’s episode,” she tweeted on April 24. “It does fit the agenda but it does not fit my heart and who I am. For three weeks I was bullied into not being able to say a true apology from my heart on my platform (which was the right thing to do) because they wanted to control how it was portrayed.”

It’s not clear what happened three weeks ago, but Mackenzie made an offensive comment about Vice President Kamala Harris, who is of Jamaican and Indian descent, in January. Harris is the first woman of color and the first woman to ascend to the vice presidency. Mackenzie was shocked that Harris was being celebrated for the achievement.

“Sorry, no. There are a lot of amazing women in the world for my daughters to look up to and see as role models. Kamala Harris is not one of them,” she shared on Facebook, and then added in the comments section: “It blows my mind that out of all the amazing colored women in the world, that is the one who is making history.”

Referring to a person of color as “colored” is considered a racial slur, as outlined by the Chicago Tribune.

Mackenzie Said She Mixed Up Words

The Teen Mom OG star denied being racist and referred to her racism scandal as a mistake.

“I should have not cared about my spot on the show and cared about doing what was truly right and that was to come on here and talk about who wrong and ignorant I was with a word mix up,” she tweeted on April 24. “Words hurt, and I’m sorry and growing every single day.”

“I do not stand for racism and Never have,” Mackenzie continued. “I’ve learned so much and every one of us need to open our eyes. I’m truly sorry for what I once said. I love you all and if my mom was here, she would have 100% wanted me to take accountability and do what’s right.”

Mackenzie and Costar Cheyenne Floyd Aren’t Speaking

While Mackenzie was trying to clear up her scandal, she also reached out to costar Cheyenne Floyd, who has been active in spreading the message of the Black Lives Matter movement. However, the conversation didn’t go as planned.

“I talked to Cheyenne and I thought things were going to be amazing but it was just a downward spiral from there,” she said during an Instagram live. “We need to get rid of the racism and racial injustice but I’m not racist. Cancel culture is too big, we’re canceling people left and right.”

“Her message back was ‘I have no sympathy for you. Welcome to day one of being uncomfortable because of the color of your skin,‘” Mackenzie continued. “So if she hates me, that’s fine. That’s fine because I said something ignorant, but I messaged and told her that I love her.”

