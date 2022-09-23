PHOTOS: Chelsea Houska Shows Off Family During Tropical Vacation

Not a beanie was in sight when Chelsea Houska and her family went on vacation in Siesta Key, Florida. The group flew down to the Sunshine State to enjoy the beach and catch some rays.

Houska,31, posted a photo of her three children and captioned in “vacation mode.” It featured 13-year-old Aubree, 5-year-old Watson and 4-year-old Layne. The only child missing from the picture was 1-year-old Walker June.

The kids held up frozen drinks and smiled for the camera. While Layne and Watson opted for blue drinks, Aubree picked red.

Another photo from the vacation showed a plate of oysters and another frozen drink that said, “your vibes attract your tribe.”

Since the DeBoers were on vacation, Houska decided to do a promo with Belle & Rae Co, the photography company she co-owns. The former “Teen Mom” star is currently offering 15 percent off their Lightroom presets.

A rare unfiltered photo of Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, was shared on Belle & Rae Co’s Instagram page to show off what their filters can do.

Reddit Users Criticized Houska

Houska faced backlash from some fans on Reddit for posting photos from her vacation. There were a number of users who noted that Houska seemed to have a fake tan.

“She’s so damn orange why is she using an even more orange filter???” one person wrote.

“Is this tanning dysmorphia? Is that a real thing?” one asked.

“Girl look how f***** orange you look,” a top response reads.

Others were stunned to see she was posting photos while on vacation. The star’s home was burglarized in 2019 and she once said she would never share pictures while she was away anymore.

“I remember when she said she wouldn’t post about being away anymore because their old house got robbed,” read one popular comment.

Houska’s Was ‘Shaked’ Over The Home Burglary

Houska and DeBoer filmed the aftermath of the burglary, revealing they were still “shaken up” a week after it took place.

“We realized our house was broken into while we were gone,” Houska told MTV during an episode of “Teen Mom” before she quit. “It’s been over a week now and I’m still shaken up.”

The couple talking about the incident with their producer, Mandi V. “She walked back to our room and she came out and she went white,” DeBoer said about his wife, per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “She said something’s not right in here.”

“Our master bedroom closet was absolutely destroyed,” he continued. “S*** everywhere. Bins dumped. I just instantly freaked.”

Houska was afraid she wasn’t going to be able to move forward after the invasion. “I feel like everyone’s going to be over it, and I’m not going to be over it, and everyone’s going to be like, ‘Get the hell over it!’ and I can’t,” she said.

Houska got her wish.

The DeBoers went on to buy a plot of land and began to build their dream home in March 2020. They began the Down Home DeBoers Instagram page and amassed a following of 760,000. Documenting the process helped them land their own gig on HGTV.

Their new show — where they renovate homes in South Dakota — is slated to air on HGTV in the spring of 2023.