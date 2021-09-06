Ryan Edwards to Appear in ‘Teen Mom OG’ Season 9B

“Teen Mom OG” star Ryan Edwards will appear in season nine B even though he and his family were fired from the series in March after an explosive showdown at the tell-all. Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, were featured in the teaser released by MTV on September 2.

The teaser started out by Maci Bookout — who shares 12-year-old son Bentley with Edwards — if her husband would want to make amends with her ex. “Would you ever have any interest in a relationship with him?” she asks Taylor McKinney.

The next scene shows Edwards speaking with Standifer. “I just have so much dislike for both of them,” he says, seemingly talking about Bookout and McKinney.

Since he was shown in the preview, Edwards told The Sun in an exclusive interview that he wants to be compensated. “They just better pay me,” he said about his feature.

Over the past several months Edwards has done several interviews with The Sun, telling them in one interview that Bookout wants to be in control of the narrative on “Teen Mom OG.”

“Maci is in fear that my mom and dad will start telling the truth,” he told the publication. “She will always fight to have us off the show.”

Fans began to wonder if Standifer and Edwards were going to have more kids together after she posted a picture of her three children to Instagram.

The couple has two children together: a 2-year-old son, Jagger and a 1-year-old daughter, Stella. Like Edwards, Standifer has an older son from a previous relationship. She shares her 7-year-old son, Hudson, with ex-husband Zachary Stephens.

The chatter began when a commenter noted there was room for more children. “Looks like it’s time to start filling up the back row [of the car],” they wrote, per In Touch Weekly.

Having three children each seems to be just enough for the Edwards. “Hahahahahahaha… No,” Standifer, 24, responded.

Bookout Isn’t in Contact With the Edwards

After the famous fight between McKinney and Edwards’ father, Larry Edwards, at the “Teen Mom OG” reunion, Bookout confessed that she hasn’t talked to her ex’s parents.

“We haven’t really had any communication with between them and us,” the 30-year-old told Us Weekly on September 2. “I don’t know if that will change. … It just hasn’t really come up. There’s not really been an opportunity or a necessity for us to have a conversation or mend things or anything like that.”

When Bentley was younger, Bookout had been close with Jen and Larry Edwards. They even attended her wedding in 2016 to McKinney.

During the reunion, Larry Edwards accused Bookout of manipulating Bentley against them, an accusation that surprised Bookout.

Though the reunion was nine months ago Bookout isn’t ready to speak to her son’s paternal grandparents. “I’m not sure that it’s necessary right now,” she told Us Weekly. “It’s also something that I would not want to force. I wouldn’t want it to happen unnaturally or at the wrong time. … I don’t think now is the right time now. Like I said, I just don’t want it to be something that’s forced.”

