‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Finale: Have Gabby & Rachel’s Winners Been Revealed?

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey did not find lasting love with Clayton Echard on “The Bachelor,” so now they are hoping for a better outcome during season 19 of “The Bachelorette.” Their season premieres Monday night, but fans are already looking for final rose spoilers. Are the “winners” for Windey and Recchia’s journeys available yet?

Warning! Major Spoilers Ahead!

Plenty of Mystery Remains

“The Bachelorette” spoilers for season 19 from blogger Reality Steve have already revealed plenty of juicy tidbits regarding Recchia and Windey’s experiences. They will meet 32 men during the premiere, and by the time hometown dates arrive, each of the ladies will have four men remaining. According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, Recchia’s final four men include Aven Jones, Zach Shallcross, Tino Franco, and Tyler Norris. Windey’s hometown date recipients include Jason Alabaster, Johnny DePhillipo, and Erich Schwer. Reality Steve has said he is certain Windey had a fourth hometown date, but he has not been able to confirm who had it. He has noted it may have gone to Justin Budfuloski.

In his July 10 podcast, Reality Steve recapped his “Bachelorette” spoilers. He noted he has heard a lot regarding Windey and Recchia’s choices toward the end of filming. However, he is still sorting through rumors he has heard and searching for confirmations. Right now, nobody has uncovered solid final rose spoilers.

Reality Steve Is Confident Both Windey & Recchia Got Engaged

During his podcast, Reality Steve explained, “I gave you stuff during filming, haven’t given you a lot since then because I don’t know a lot. If I had it, I’d give it to you.” He reiterated what he has previously detailed, noting that Recchia’s final two are Franco and Shallcross, and that DePhillipo is not one of Windey’s final three.

Reality Steve knows viewers are eager to get the final rose scoop, but he pointed out it is not uncommon for this information to be unconfirmed as the season begins airing. He noted during both Peter Weber and Clayton Echard’s seasons of “The Bachelor,” it was not until just before the finale aired he was able to share final rose spoilers. For this season of “The Bachelorette,” he shared, “Who knows when I’m gonna get it, if I’ll get the ending for this season.” He also shared he has heard both that Recchia is engaged to Franco, and that she is engaged to Shallcross, and he hasn’t received the confirmation he needs to confirm which one of those possibilities is true.

The spoiler king also pointed out that in all the previous seasons of “The Bachelorette,” the final rose recipient proposed to the lead. In one case, that being Jen Schefft’s season, she declined the proposal that came during the “After the Final Rose.” In every other case, “The Bachelorette” got engaged, and Reality Steve is confident that will be the case for season 19 too. “Do we really think that on the first two-”Bachelorette” season that neither gets proposed to, or one of them gets their man and the other one just leaves and just has to watch the other one be happy?” He noted he has not specifically been told both women are engaged, but he doesn’t think it’s “going out on a limb” to expect it happened.

So far, Windey and Recchia have played coy regarding any engagements. Will any telling signs emerge during the premiere? Will Reality Steve uncover details on how season 19 ends? It’s shaping up to be a wild ride and viewers are eager t get started.