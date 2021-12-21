‘The Bachelorette’: Is the Show Renewed or Canceled For Season 19?

Michelle Young is set to hand out her final rose on “The Bachelorette” during its finale on December 21, 2021. But Bachelor Nation fans are left wondering about the future of the franchise: will it be renewed for a season 19?

ABC has not made an official announcement about its potential return in 2022, but it seems likely given the success of the season.

In an October 2021 press release, the network announced “The Bachelorette” was its second-highest rated premiere “after 35 days of viewing across linear and digital platforms.” It trailed only behind “Grey’s Anatomy.”

When factoring in delayed multiplatform viewing, the dating competition received a rating of 2.59 for adults between the ages of 18 and 49 and a total viewership of 6.5 million according to ABC.

“The Bachelorette” was also ranked among the “Top 15 highest-rated entertainment programs” for the week of November 15, 2021, per a press release in December.

’The Bachelor’ Returns in January

While fans await news of another season, Young’s contestants Clayton Echard will be the franchise’s next lead when “The Bachelor” returns on January 3, 2021.

“Following an emotional and tear-stained exit from Michelle’s season of ‘The Bachelorette,’ Clayton Echard will step into the role of ‘The Bachelor’ for the show’s upcoming 26th season, kicking off the series’ landmark 20th year,” ABC announced. “Clayton was first introduced to audiences on the current season of ‘The Bachelorette,’ where he showed off his rugged good looks and Viking-level athleticism while managing to charm even the harshest of critics—a group of fifth-grade students. He is a puppy-loving goofball with a heart of gold (and surprisingly good dance moves) who is ready to find the love of his life.”

His season will mark the franchise’s return to the Bachelor Mansion since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. In his season premiere, he will be greeted by 31 women and joined by former franchise lead-turned-host Jesse Palmer.

ABC Seems to Have Scrapped Plans for Back-to-Back Seasons of ‘The Bachelor’

Earlier this week, started hearing rumblings of men being cast for next Bachelorette to film in its normal time period, mid-March. March 20th to be exact judging by the application currently being sent out pic.twitter.com/Pwv3Gj3pRS — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) December 3, 2021

Following in the footsteps of Katie Thurston and Young’s back-to-back seasons of “The Bachelorette,” Reality Steve reported in October that Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” would be followed by another male-led season of the dating franchise.

He tweeted at the time, “There will be another Bachelor season that airs after Clayton’s season. Starts filming mid to end of February. Will air, most likely, in the Bachelorette spot which is May-July. Hearing this could be the new norm moving forward.”

However, it looks like ABC scrapped those plans.

“(FILMING UPDATE): For whatever reason, this has been shelved,” Reality Steve tweeted on December 3, 2021. “Women who were being cast were told last week that production on that was being pushed back. They were def set to do it as evidenced by the pics. Bachelor season was set to film end of February 2022. HOWEVER…”

He continued, “Earlier this week, started hearing rumblings of men being cast for next Bachelorette to film in its normal time period, mid-March. March 20th to be exact judging by the application currently being sent out.”

Should Reality Steve be correct, an announcement from ABC should report “The Bachelorette” will return to its typical timeslot for a season 19.

