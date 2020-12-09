Tayshia Adams Trashes Bachelorette Contestant Who ‘Showed [True] Colors’

Bennett Jordan’s fate on The Bachelorette was left up in the air at the end of episode nine, but a recent podcast appearance by Tayshia Adams left little doubt that his days on the show are numbered.

On The Ringer’s Higher Learning podcast, Adams told co-hosts Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay that Jordan’s condescension directed at other contestants, namely Noah Erb, put her off.

“I think that he shows some colors about him that I am not really a fan of,” Adams said of Jordan. “This is the thing: I have a problem with the way that people talk to other people at times. If you’re going to be condescending to people just because, I don’t know, you might have a higher education, that doesn’t mean that someone else should be talked down to.

“You might think that you’re better suited for somebody, that doesn’t mean that somebody else doesn’t have a chance. I think, who are you to tell somebody that they’re not good enough? If you’re willing to do that blatantly in front of other people, like how do you talk to other people when it’s just you and that person?”

Jordan was sent home on episode nine during a two-on-one date with Erb, but he came back in the final minutes of the show to ask Adams for a second chance. She told him she’d take the night to think about it, and a preview for episode 10 showed Jordan rejoining the group of contestants in the house. He tells the confused group, “You guys look like you’ve just seen a ghost.”

But Adams’ comments sure make it sound like it’ll be a short-lived return followed by a swift departure.

Noah Erb Says Bennett Jordan Frequently Made Condescending Remarks

At the tail-end of episode eight, Jordan gave Erb three gifts: A red bandana, a pair of mustache-themed socks, and a book on emotional intelligence. While he claimed the presents were earnest attempts at garnering good will, it seemed to Erb and most of The Bachelorette audience that they were tools to talk down to a fellow contestant.

Erb said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that condescending remarks from Jordan were far from rare on the set of The Bachelorette and he wasn’t the only one on the receiving end.

“His glimmer is starting to wear off and he’s starting to get shown as more of a villain and that’s how some of the guys in the house saw him,” Erb said. “We got to see Bennett — he’s funny, he’s quirky, he’s all these things — but then he’d say stuff, I mean he’s just very condescending and demeaning, and you’d be like ‘Dude, what is that? You’re funny and we like you, but it’s also some random things.'”

It appears as though Adams, who has now had an opportunity to see Jordan interact with other contestants on the show, agrees with Erb.

Bennett Jordan’s Request for a Second Chance Rarely Works

Jordan’s request to get back into the competition probably won’t work. It never really does. In 2015, Bustle found that seven out of eight contestants who attempted a comeback were immediately sent back out the door. The sole exception was Ed Swiderski in season five of The Bachelorette, but he came back after leaving on his own accord a couple weeks prior.

In the five years since then, there’s been a few more unsuccessful tries. Earlier in 2020, Alayah Benavidez tried to return to The Bachelor and even got a rose from Peter Weber, but ended up getting booted again one episode later.

Jordan’s plea for another chance from Adams was left as a cliffhanger, but history tells us it’ll probably be ignored.

