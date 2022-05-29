How Much Do ‘The Bachelor’ Contestants Get Paid? (You’ll Be Surprised!)

We all know there is a major wealth gap in the United States, and “The Bachelor” franchise is not immune. There is a huge pay gap between participants in the long-running ABC series. The reigning Bachelor or Bachelorette generally gets paid in the six figures. The contestants vying for their affection, get paid absolutely NOTHING. In fact, they often go into debt because they have to take time off work, and pay for their own clothes and styling.

Big Highs and Big Lows

The lowest paid Bachelorette was season two’s Meredith Phillips, who Kaufman reports “only made $10,000, which she was told was the show’s flat rate.” Ironically, Phillips’ season was the second most viewed in “Bachelorette” history, based on the 18-49 average Nielsen Rating, reports TV Insider.

With the stars getting paid hundreds of thousands, and the suitors earning zero, there is a clear imbalance happening here. According to Yahoo! News,“Though many Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants’ expenses net out after their fame from the show and their careers as reality TV personalities, there are still many contestants who are eliminated in night one or night two, who have maybe quit their jobs or spent thousands of dollars only to receive less than a couple minutes of air time. Long story short, the Bachelor franchise is an investment.”

Of course, none of the contestants are supposed to be in it for the money or the fame, as the often-used franchise trope, “in it for the right reasons” would imply. However, quitting one’s job and going into debt buying clothing is not usually a prerequisite to find love. Except on TV.

What About ‘Bachelor in Paradise?’

Unlike “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” participants on “ Bachelor in Paradise ” do actually receive a paycheck. In fact, generally, the longer they remain on the show, the more money they make. As Yahoo! News reports, Reality Steve claimed, in a post that is no longer available, that contestants on BIP make anywhere between $7,000 and $15,000. However, there is no set amount. Contestants negotiate their own pay.

For example, Dean Unglert, who met his current girlfriend, Caelynn Miller-Keyes in 2019 on BIP, negotiated to raise his pay from $400 a day to $600 a day. When Unglert was interviewed on the podcast, “Trading Secrets”, he explained, “They hit me up and they were like, ‘Hey, do you want to do Bachelor in Paradise, this other show that pays $400 a day, and you could be there for up to 30 days,’ something like that. So, I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, great. Four hundred bucks a day, 30 days, $12,000, that’s fantastic.”

Then Unglert heard that other contestants were negotiating their salaries, and he was able to bump his up by $200 a day. Unglert left the beach mid-season and then returned to ask Miller-Keyes to leave with him, which she did. The paychecks stopped, but the romance continued.