Here’s Why ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Fans Think Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt Won’t Last

Bachelor in Paradise fans are skeptical about how “Grocery Store” Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt’s relationship will last in the real world.

The Bachelor Nation couple’s relationship was questioned by fans on social media who think there is no chance they will make it down the aisle. Joe, 34, and Serena, 23, got engaged on the season 7 finale of the ABC reality show, according to spoilers from Reality Steve. The proposal came three years after Joe courted his former fiancée, Kendall Long, on the same “Paradise” beach in Mexico.

Joe and Kendall didn’t last, and now fans think Joe, who lives in Chicago, and Serena, who lives in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, won’t make it for similar reasons.

“Kendall and Joe were so in love and the ONLY reason they broke up was because neither wanted to move,” one commenter wrote on Reddit. “If where they live was the sticking point, how am I supposed to believe Serena and Joe will live happily ever after when she lives in a whole different country?? I don’t have any faith in any of the couples this season at all, and they’re trying to make it seem like Joe and Serena are super strong but it just seems like a bunch of BS to me.”

“Totally agree with you,” another Redditor replied. “Moreover, I do not see the chemistry between Joe and Serena at all. I think they wanted joe to have a love story and Serena bit. I also think vying for bachelorette in the future. Who knows. But I don’t buy it buy it.”

“I don’t think Joe and Serena will last either,” another commenter chimed in. “Serena liked Joe because he’s the one man on the beach who wasn’t slobbering all over her the first day. The one man she had to ‘work’ for, hard to get and all that…Joey likes Serena because she’s a hot young rebound.”

Joe Amabile & Kendall Long Broke Up Over Their Living Situation

Joe and his ex, Kendall, met on “Bachelor in Paradise” season 5 in 2018, then rekindled their romance off-camera. According to Parade, in April 2019, Joe, who hails from Chicago, signed an apartment lease in Los Angeles with Kendall. The two also shared a dog together. But by January 2020, the couple called it quits – in large part over their living situation.

“We have decided mutually to go our separate ways,” the exes announced in a statement posted by BachelorNation.com. “Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles. Our family and friends have always been an extremely important element to who we are as people. We can’t imagine continuing our lives without them closer, especially when thinking of starting a family of our own one day. We both respect each others’ decision and still have a great deal of love for each other. “

On the 7th season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” the exes were briefly reunited and discussed their breakup, with Kendall making it clear that she would never leave Los Angeles, even for love.

Serena Explained How She Fell in Love So Quickly on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

While fans are skeptical of the latest “Bachelor in Paradise” engagements, Serena Pitt recently told the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast that she and Joe built a strong “foundation” for their relationship in a short time.

“In that time, we were able to discuss our past relationships and what we had been through, so we had conversations about his most serious relationship, which was Kendall,” she said.

She also noted that in “Paradise, “ the cast members are “basically living with this person right out of the gate” and get to see the good, the bad, and the ugly sides of their partners. She added that because she was spending 24/7 with Joe, they had plenty of time to talk about everything and ask each other “those hard questions.” Serena also agreed that a few weeks in “Paradise” is equal to four of five months of regular dating because the cast is cut off from the outside world.

On Reddit, a commenter noted that Serena also told the podcast that she and Joe had “many discussions about where to live and they’ve worked out a plan, but at the end of the day she is willing to move where she needs to make the relationship work.”

“That’s not going to be what sinks them,” the Redditor added. “The yawning age gap is what will do them in. She even admitted that her ‘heart sank’ when she found out how old he was. Serena is nice but nothing about her screams being ready to settle down and start a family right now.”

