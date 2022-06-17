Bachelor Nation’s ‘Worst Villain,’ Speaks Out About Her ‘Scary’ Divorce

Most “Bachelor” fans would consider Krystal Nielson the standout villain of Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season. The bachelor himself ended up becoming the real villain of season 22, after he publicly traded his chosen fiancé, Becca Kufrin for his runner up (and now wife), Laura Burnham. Still, Nielson fueled the lion’s share of fan acrimony that season prior to the explosive ending.

The 34-year-old fitness coach stated on the June 16, 2022 “Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation” podcast, that spoiler king, Reality Steve, had once called her the “worst villain.”

Nielson explained that she went on “Bachelor in Paradise” hoping to redeem herself. The last thing she expected was to fall in love with another Bachelor Nation villain, and end up walking off the set engaged.

Villain Marries Villain

Chris Randone was also deemed a villain. He was on season 14 of “The Bachelorette.” Ironically, he was vying for the affections of Becca Kufrin, the same woman that Luyendyk humiliated on national TV when he dumped her for his current wife.

In a strange karmic twist, Nielson and Randone met and fell in love on the beaches of Mexico on season five of BIP. Randone proposed to Nielson on the season finale, and the couple was married by host Chris Harrison on season six of BIP, on June 16, 2019, reports Us Weekly.

Nielson told Bachelor Nation that she “felt so much shame, rejection, unloved, and unseen” when she was branded the villain on “The Bachelor.” She continued, “going into ‘Paradise,’ I was so excited to have a second chance. Looking back, there was so much to unpack there.” When she met and fell in love with Randone, many of those negative feelings dissipated.

After it became clear that the marriage was not working, however, she was worried that getting a divorce would once again make her look like the bad guy. Nielson confessed to Bachelor Nation, “Deciding to divorce, I was really afraid that outside of that relationship, I would be the villain again. I thought that I wouldn’t be loved or accepted and seen as a failure.”

Nielson’s insecurities about being re-labeled a villain may have kept her in the marriage longer than she would have normally stayed. She admitted on the Bachelor Nation podcast, “For a long time, we battled on if we were going to split and if we were going to be ready. It was really scary for both of us. It was really hard.”

Why Were They Considered Villains?

Unseen 'Bachelor' Footage Of Krystal Sends Shockwaves Through The 'Women Tell All' | PeopleTV On Sunday’s two-hour Women Tell All, 18 of Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s castoffs gathered for one giant, televised tea-spilling session Subscribe to PeopleTV ►► bit.ly/SubscribePeopleTV People NOW brings you daily news updates, interviews and more from the world of celebrities. Join Jeremy Parsons and Andrea Boehlke for an exclusive look at some of the juiciest celebrity… 2018-02-26T17:59:48Z

Nielson was dubbed a villain primarily for spewing hateful words towards the Bachelor and her fellow bachelorettes. The most notable instance occurred when Luyendyk invited the losing bowling team to join the evening date, even though they were supposed to be sent back to the mansion. Nielson could not hold back her fury over this turn of events.

In a “hot mic” tirade, Nielson called Luyendyk a liar and a “fancy pants.” Thinking her mic was off, she told producers, “I’m sorry, I date men” after complaining about putting her “amazing” life on hold to do the show.

More footage of Nielson’s rant was revealed at “The Women Tell All,” when she was shown calling Luyendyk a “needle d***.” She also called the other contestants c***s. Castmates and the rest of America were shocked and appalled, reports E! News.

Randone was deemed a villain due to his ongoing conflicts with some of his housemates, and trying to manipulate Kufrin, according to Popsugar.

Both Nielson and Randone have moved on since the divorce. Bachelor Nation acknowledges that Nielson is “grateful now to be in a happy relationship with her boyfriend Miles Bowles, with whom she shares her daughter Andara Rose.”

Randone is still stirring up trouble among fellow Bachelor Nation contestants. According to a February, 2022 article on Monsters and Critics, “Chris Randone accused former friends of ignoring him and faking public relationships” in “several vague Instagram Stories.”