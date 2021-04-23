The Bumbling Bee on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs India and Cassandra Ayala took their company, The Bumbling Bee, and its products to the Sharks on ABC’s “Shark Tank” to see if they could get a deal from one of the investors.

According to the episode synopsis, “a mother and daughter duo from Virginia Beach, Virginia, proves vegan food doesn’t have to be boring or non-indulgent.”

The entrepreneurs were able to pitch their products to Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky.

Here’s what you should know about The Bumbling Bee on “Shark Tank”:

1. The Bumbling Bee Was Founded in 2019

According to The Virginian-Pilot, the Bumbling Bee was founded in 2019, and the owners were nervous when the COVID-19 pandemic began shutting down restaurants around the country.

Cassandra Ayala previously ran food trucks, but she consolidated her business into The Bumbling Bee.

Ayala went into business alongside her daughters Olivia, Alexandria, and India, who all quit their jobs and started working full-time at the family business, according to the Virginian-Pilot.

2. The Bumbling Bee Features Vegan Food

The Bumbling Bee serves vegan food, including sandwiches like The Mother Clucker, the What the Cluck and the One Hot Motherclucker as well as “dealing weeds,” according to The Virginian-Pilot.

“Insatiable foods created with kindness and flavor in mind,” the website reads. “What started as a small pop-up food truck is now our sole project. We pride ourselves in creating amazing burgers, tacos, and bbq DRIPPING with flavor.”

The offerings change each season due to the seasonality of products and fresh ingredients.

3. There Are Two Locations of The Bumbling Bee

At the time of writing, there are two locations of The Bumbling Bee. The first is in Virginia Beach, and the other is located in Boulder, Colorado

Each of the locations can be booked to cater events like lunches, parties and weddings. The options include burgers, tacos or nachos as well as different types of BBQ, according to the company’s website.

The reviews for the food that are featured on the website are very positive, with 96% of people recommending the restaurants out of 69 reviews on Facebook.

The company not only runs the two brick-and-mortar locations, but they also own two food trucks named Dixie and Daisy.

4. Going on ‘Shark Tank’ Was ‘Energizing’ For the Entrepreneurs

According to The Virginian-Pilot, the entrepreneurs were excited to go on “Shark Tank,” and the opportunity came at just the right time.

Ayala applied to be on “Shark Tank” in December 2019, but she didn’t hear back from the producers of the show until March 2020.

“It really kind of gave us the energizing fun factor that we really needed to keep us going,” Ayala said. “Because that was the height of COVID.”

5. Food Options Include Milkshakes, Nuggets, Fries & Sandwiches

The food options at The Bumbling Bee range from milkshakes to sandwiches. The milkshakes are created with soy and oat-based soft serve ice cream, and on Wednesdays, they are half off, according to the company’s retail website.

At the time of writing, sandwich options include the El Fuego, Holy Shitake, Boss BBQ Bakun, Chickun Gyro, Chikun Bakun Ranch and the Maverick ‘All American.’ There are also hot dogs available as the coney island chili cheese dog, as well as different poutine options.

“Shark Tank” airs on Fridays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on ABC.

