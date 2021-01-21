Kristin Cavallari Shuts Down Mommy Shamers

Kristin Cavallari had a message for mommy shamers before they even had a chance to say a word.

The former Very Cavallari star shared a selfie to her Instagram story as she lounged at home with her kids, Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5.

In the pic, Kristin wore a casual green hoodie as she revealed to her followers that it is “very rare” that she “gets to just sit and cuddle on the couch with my babies.”

The three children that Kristin shares with her ex-husband, Jay Cutler, could not be seen in the snap, but the top of young Saylor’s pink-tinged head was in view.

In the caption, Kristin posted a preemptive message for haters who will undoubtedly take issue with her 5-year-old daughter’s pink locks.

“Yes, I dyed Saylor’s hair pink,” the Uncommon James founder wrote. “No, it’s not permanent so relax mommy shamers.”

Kristin Is No Stranger to Mommy Shaming

Kristin’s parenting is constantly attacked by her critics, and the judgment has intensified ever since her split from Jay last year. Haters recently accused the Uncommon James founder of “pinning” her kids on her ex after she took a weekend away with two girlfriends.

In an interview on Good Morning America, Kristin admitted that she doesn’t read comments on Instagram so she doesn’t catch wind of the negativity unless her bestie Justin Anderson tells her about it. She noted that the public has “loved to criticize” her parenting since she gave birth to her first child in 2012.

“It’s really just noise, to be honest. I don’t let any of that stuff really affect me,” she told the ABC morning show. “It’s the one area of my life that I’m so confident in. I know what a good mom I am. I know that I’m doing the best for me and my family.”

Kristin previously told People, “Getting backlash about anything I’m doing when it comes to parenting, I really don’t give a s— about because I’m so confident at what I’m doing as a mom that I don’t care.”

Tori Spelling & Jessica Simpson Have Both Been Mom-Shamed for Coloring Their Daughters’ Hair

Kristin stands in company with two other highly scrutinized reality star moms.

In 2019, Tori Spelling was roasted when she attended the Nights of the Jack Friends and Family VIP party in Calabasas, California, and let her young daughters. Hattie, then 8, and Stella, then 11, color their hair.

Tori later addressed the backlash when asked about it by reporters.

“First of all, it was [for] Halloween costumes, in pink, and it washes out the next day. It wasn’t dye at all,” she said, according to People. “It was a costume dress party where girls can be anything they want to be. Screw the shamers.”

That same year, former Newlyweds star Jessica Simpson was criticized for allowing her then-7-year-old daughter, Maxwell, to dye her hair. The fashion designer shared a photo to Instagram that showed Maxi sporting purple locks that were inspired by the Mal character from the Disney Channel movie, Descendants.

In 2017, the Open Book author was also criticized when Maxwell rocked a darker hue to match a Beauty and the Beast costume on Halloween.

“It was a spray-in color for her costume,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “[It was] not permanent dye.”

