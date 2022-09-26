‘The Voice’ Cast Member to Headline Super Bowl 2023

Rihanna is one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. But some people forget that she also has ties to “The Voice.” The “Umbrella” singer served as the key advisor to the coaches in 2015, on Season 9. The coaches at the time were Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Pharrell Williams and Gwen Stefani. “I think I’m a natural” she told the other coaches after they showered her with compliments.

Rihanna Is ‘a Natural’ at a lot of Things

The Voice 2015: Bloopers and Outtakes – Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton "The Voice" returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the blockbuster vocal competition show's ninth season. Internationally acclaimed artist Gwen Stefani returns to join megastars Pharrell Williams, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton as celebrity musician coaches, while Carson Daly continues to serve as host. The show's innovative format features… 2015-10-29T12:07:57Z

Rihanna’s stint as a key advisor on “The Voice” was highly successful. But that is not even close to being her biggest accomplishment. She has won 9 Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, and 13 American Music Awards, just to name a few. So it should come as no surprise to anyone that she has been asked to headline the halftime show for Super Bowl 2023.

Rihanna made the announcement by posting a photo on Instagram of herself holding a football. According to Page Six, “The caption-less image was posted just hours after TMZ reported that Rihanna was in talks to headline next year’s national championship game.”

Halftime show producers Roc Nation tweeted the same image with the caption “Let’s GO – @Rihanna @NFL #SBLVII @AppleMusic @NFLonFOx.” Page Six reports Roc Nation founder and good friend of Rihanna, Jay-Z, released the following statement: “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

With a net worth of $ 1.7 billion according to Forbes, Rihanna doesn’t need to sing another note in her life. According to the outlet, it is her “work ethic and skill in various business ventures” that has taken her this far in her career and made her “the richest female musician in the world and the richest female entertainer after Oprah.”

Most fans are ecstatic about the Super Bowl news. Rihanna’s comment section on her Instagram post is flooded with celebrity and fan congratulations and emojis. Others are not as thrilled. One twitter user posted, “Can we at some point get a non hip hop music halftime show? Every year the same type of music just different people not every football fan is a hip hop fan!!!”

Technically, Rihanna is not boxed in to any one genre. Although she has certainly entered the hip-hop realm, she is also a sultry R&B singer and a dynamic pop vocalist. According to On the A Side, “Rihanna’s genre-bending body of work is a lesson in reinvention.”

Rihanna Is Not the First ‘Voice’ Cast Member to Sing at a Super Bowl Halftime Show

Other coaches and cast members from “The Voice” have performed at Super Bowl halftime shows prior to Rihanna. One of the show’s founding members, Christina Aguilera, took center stage in 2000. Former coach, Shakira, performed in 2020. But the most infamous Super Bowl performance from a “Voice” alum came from Adam Levine and his band Maroon 5 in 2019.

The Sporting News named Levine’s performance one of “the five worst Super Bowl halftime shows in NFL history.” Levine is currently embroiled in a cheating scandal while his wife is pregnant with their third child.