Kelly Clarkson Takes Shot at Blake Shelton

Kelly Clarkson won’t be working with Blake Shelton on “The Voice” this fall, but that doesn’t mean she’s forgotten about the country music superstar.

Clarkson was going through the more than 1,000 guests who she welcomed to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and celebrating season 3’s 180 episodes, 169 Kellyokes and nine Daytime Emmy Awards nominations.

“Season 3 is wrapping up and it’s definitely been one for the books, literally,” she said in the Instagram video.

Clarkson Made Fun of Shelton During Her Video

She also reminisced on the games she played during her time on the show.

“I competed in 28 games and I only won 15 of them,” she said. “This must be the feeling that Blake has on ‘The Voice.’ ‘Cause, you know, I was on for eight seasons and won four, so 50 percent of the time.”

Shelton has been on “The Voice” for 21 seasons, and he’s won a total of eight times. So, his stats are not as good as Clarkson’s, coming in at a 38 percent win rate overall.

Why Did Clarkson Leave ‘The Voice’?

Some fans wondered why Clarkson chose to leave “The Voice.”

During a recent episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Clarkson seemingly revealed her reason for leaving “The Voice” and explained why it might not be a permanent split.

She was interviewing country music legend Faith Hill when she noted that she’s constantly working.

“You are working your tail off girl,” Hill told Clarkson.

Clarkson replied, “I’m taking the summer off, I am very excited.”

“It’s my first summer off since I was like sixteen,” she said.

With “The Voice” filming in the late summer and early fall, that offers one explanation for why Clarkson may not be returning to the show for the season. It also lends hope to her fans. If the star is just taking one summer off, that means that it’s possible she’ll return for a later season of the show.

The coaches have already started filming the next season of the show, and they threw a joint birthday party for Shelton and host Carson Daly.

“Thank you to my @nbcthevoice family for celebrating my birthday & @blakeshelton’s yesterday at work,” Daly wrote in his Instagram post about the party. “Also to my wife @siriouslydelicious for shocking me by flying across the country for less than 24 hrs to spend it with me. Love you ❤️ Shout to our brand new coach @camila_cabello for immediately becoming family & crushing it on the show! Can’t wait for you all to see it in Sept! The talent is maybe the best I’ve ever seen so far…🙌🏼🎤🎸🎹”

Daly also hosted an Instagram live in honor of his birthday alongside Dr. Alfiee, a psychologist and author.

“If you’re interested in keeping the conversation going, head over to TODAY.com/MindMatters and share your story as part of our photo project,” he wrote in the caption. “And if you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, or text HOME to 741741.”

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC in the fall of 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

