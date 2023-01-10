Kody Brown & 1st Wife Meri ‘Share Our Own Truth’ Regarding Their Status

TLC fans have watched throughout the current season of “Sister Wives” as Kody Brown navigated the aftermath of Christine Brown’s decision to step away from her marriage. Naturally, Christine’s decision affected the dynamics of Kody’s relationships with his other wives. The multi-part “Tell All” episodes signaled that those relationships have shifted significantly, and now, two “Sister Wives” stars have issued a statement that fans will not want to miss.

Here’s what you need to know:

Meri Brown & Kody Brown’s Statement Noted Displeasure With a Previous Sneak Peek

Meri Brown was Kody’s first wife, and for many years, she was his only legal wife. However, after Robyn Brown joined the “Sister Wives” family, Meri officially divorced Kody so he could legally marry Robyn. Although Meri stayed with the family, in 2015 she got involved in an online relationship that turned out to be a “catfish” situation. After that, Kody made it clear he was not interested in maintaining any sort of traditional marriage with Meri. During one part of the “Tell All” series with the current season, Meri noted Kody had said he no longer considered himself married to her. However, he apparently told her he did not want to express that publicly as he did not want judgment from “Sister Wives” viewers.

On January 10, Meri and Kody shared a statement via their Instagram pages regarding this situation. “In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way, and in our own timing,” the statement began. In her caption, Meri specifically referenced an article from People that included a “Sister Wives” sneak peek with footage regarding the pair’s marriage. At one point, Kody admitted, “If [Meri] wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me.” In addition, Meri referenced Kody having said, “No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri.”

In her new post, Meri wrote it was “a complete lie” that she had “confirmed” a separation from Kody. “The information, content, and timing was inaccurate and was based on a highly edited version of events that had been filmed months prior,” she added.

The ‘Sister Wives’ Pair Acknowledge Their Marriage Is Truly Over Now

Despite their annoyance with the previous People article, the “Sister Wives” stars now are ready to admit their marriage is indeed over. Meri explained, “In the month’s since the taping of those interviews, Kody and I have had many open and honest discussions that have led to our announcement today.” In the joint statement, Meri and Kody detailed, “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”

In her Instagram post caption, Meri added, “There is so much more to be told about this story, and I assure you, my truth will be told.” She also noted she had “peace in my heart” and held “no animosity toward Kody.” In contrast, Kody included no caption when he shared the statement on his Instagram page. “Sister Wives” fans were not shocked to learn Meri and Kody’s marriage is officially over, but some found it interesting it was now acknowledged publicly.

“I hope this helps her move on. She’s been clinging to any shred of attention Kody gives her for a decade now. I hope she has a good therapist,” one Reddit fan noted of Meri.

“I really hope she finally moves, pulls her money out, and finds some actual love,” added another “Sister Wives” viewer.

“Honestly, it looks stupid. She’s trying to be graceful like Christine, but she comes across as pathetic,” someone else declared.

“And then there was Robyn. We all saw this coming,” read a comment on Kody’s Instagram post.

Will this official acknowledgment regarding their relationship status propel Meri to make significant changes in her personal life? What does all of this mean for the future of “Sister Wives”? There’s one more “Tell All” episode to come, and Christine has noted she is filming new content, so viewers will be curious to see how the aftermath of these revelations plays out in the episodes to come.