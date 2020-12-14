How to Get Free Cosmetics With Fortnite Reboot A Friend

With Fortnite being in perhaps its best state since Chapter 2 began, now seems like a perfect to get your friends who haven’t played in a while back into the game.

If they need a nudge to get back into the game, perhaps you could dangle the proverbial carrot that is free cosmetics over their heads.

Even if you’re a Fortnite player who hasn’t played in a while, you’ll likely still be a fan of what the game has to offer with cosmetics. For example, over the past several months alone, there’s a chance you’ve missed out on Daredevil, Venom, Ghost Rider, Black Widow, Kratos, and many more.

While none of these cosmetics are on the level of those, there are still some cool things to pick up, so let’s go over how to get them.

How to Get Free Cosmetics

First things first, you’ll have to head on over to this website and log in with your Epic Games account.

After that is done, invite a friend to be rebooted, and you should be pretty much all set from there. In order to get all of the cosmetics, you’ll need to play at least 20 matches with your rebooted friend, but that can all be done in a day if you’re dedicated.

If you want it to go fast, you can even choose to just hot drop at Salty Towers and die off spawn.

What Can You Unlock?

An emoticon, lobby soundtrack, pickaxe and wrap are all available as unlocks depending on how many games you play.

If you manage to get all 20 done, you’ll get them all. The pickaxe and wrap are sure to be the biggest draw, so make sure you find a friend willing to go the distance with you.

The program runs from December 14 all the way to January 4, so you have plenty of time to get those games in, so you’ll just have to make sure you find somebody willing to play.

According to the FAQ, rewards will be given out within seven days of completing the various objectives.

